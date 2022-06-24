Pierceson Coody cards second-round 62 to jump ahead at Live and Work in Maine Open

Pierceson Coody carded a 9-under 62 in the second round of the Live and Work in Maine Open, assuming a three-stroke lead through the morning wave Friday at Falmouth CC in just his third start as a Korn Ferry Tour member.

Coody, who recently helped the Texas Longhorns to the NCAA Division I men’s golf title before turning pro earlier this month, is exempt into all open, full-field Korn Ferry Tour events in 2022 by virtue of his top-five finish on the PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Ranking .

Coody, 22, made three birdies and an eagle on his first nine Friday, the back nine at Falmouth CC in scenic southern Maine. He added four birdies after making the turn and was without a bogey on his card. With rounds of 69-62, he stands 11-under total on the par-71 layout.

Coody, the grandson of 1971 Masters winner Charles Coody, earned the No. 1 spot across a two-year PGA TOUR University Ranking period. He was a three-time All-American at Texas, won the 2020 Western Amateur and represented the United States at the Walker Cup (2021) and Palmer Cup (2020 and 2021).

By virtue of his top-five spot on the PGA TOUR University Ranking, Coody holds 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership and is eligible to secure his PGA TOUR card if he finishes top-25 on the Regular Season Points List. A top-75 position on the Points List would also bring a spot in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which offers another chance at a PGA TOUR card via The Finals 25 standings.

After missing the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in his first Korn Ferry Tour start as a member, Coody finished T4 at last week’s Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics. He arrived in Maine at No. 118 on the Points List.

Coody and his twin brother Parker – also a Texas alum, who finished No. 13 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn PGA TOUR Canada membership this summer ­– practice at Maridoe GC outside Dallas alongside the likes of last week’s U.S. Open runner-up Will Zalatoris.

“Pierceson and his brother have been studs going back to when I was still early on in my college career,” said Zalatoris. “They are both incredibly hard working but even better kids … They are the next “wave” of golfers to come out of the DFW metroplex.”

Coody’s play Friday morning in Maine aligned with those words.