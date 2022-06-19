Winner's Bag: Norman Xiong, Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics

Norman Xiong earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, carding a four-round total of 26 under at Crestview CC for a five-stroke victory over Kevin Roy.

Xiong, 23, held the solo lead after each of the second and third rounds, and he kept the pedal down in a final-round, 7-under 63 to keep the field at arm’s length.

The University of Oregon alum gained tournament entry as a Monday qualifier; he becomes the first Monday qualifier to win on the Korn Ferry Tour since Rick Lamb at the 2016 LECOM Health Challenge. He earns immediate Korn Ferry Tour membership and moves to No. 34 on the season-long Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

Here’s what was in Xiong’s bag this week at the Wichita Open.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed

3-hybrid: Callaway Apex, 20 degrees

Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex

Wedges (46, 50, 56, 60 degrees): Callaway JAWS

Putter: Odyssey Ten