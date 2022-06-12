Winner's Bag: Robby Shelton, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex

Robby Shelton is known on the Korn Ferry Tour as the King of the ‘Ville, with previous victories in Nashville (Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation) and Knoxville (Visit Knoxville Open).

The University of Alabama alum added Greenville to his list of victorious ‘Villes at this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. Shelton carded a four-round total of 22 under across Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club, and he defeated Ben Griffin with a par on the second playoff hole Sunday at Thornblade Club.

Shelton, 26, began the final round in the South Carolina Upstate with a five-stroke lead, and an even-par 71 was just enough to earn a spot in a playoff with Griffin, who carded 5-under 66 on Sunday.

After Shelton two-putted for par on the second playoff hole, the par-4 18th, Griffin was unable to convert on an 8-footer to extend.

The victory moves Shelton from No. 63 to No. 14 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he aims to secure a PGA TOUR return via the Regular Season Points List.

Here’s what was in Shelton’s bag at this week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am, en route to his third Korn Ferry Tour title.

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST, 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST MAX, 15 degrees

Driving iron: Callaway X Forged UT, 21 degrees

Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex

Wedges (46, 50, 56 60 degrees): Callaway JAWS Forged

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie