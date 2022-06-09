-
2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
How to register for Q-School to determine 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership, Priority Ranking
June 09, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Qualifying for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour will be conducted across four stages of Q-School this fall. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament will determine membership and Priority Ranking for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.
Q-School will be conducted at various sites across four stages -- pre-qualifying, First, Second and Final Stages. Various eligibility criteria will determine at which stage an individual player is to commence Q-School.
Click here to register for Q-School and for eligibility information regarding stages.
2022 Q-School schedule:
Pre-qualifying (54-hole stroke play)
August 24-26
Lantana, Texas (Lantana GC)
Brunswick, Georgia (Brunswick CC)
Lincoln, Nebraska (Highlands GC)
August 31-September 2
Bermuda Run, North Carolina (Bermuda Run CC - East)
Prattville, Alabama (Capitol Hill Club - Senator)
Bermuda Dunes, California (Bermuda Dunes CC - Classic)
First Stage (72-hole stroke play)
September 13-16
Kannapolis, North Carolina (Club at Irish Creek)
Palm Desert, California (Ironwood CC - South)
Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club)
September 20-23
Naperville, Illinois (White Eagle GC - Red/White)
Maricopa, Arizona (AK-CHIN Southern Dunes GC)
Mobile, Alabama (RTJ Magnolia Grove - Crossings)
Montgomery, Texas (Walden on Lake Conroe GC)
Fort Myers, Florida (Crown Colony Golf & Country Club)
ChampionsGate, Florida (Omni Resort at ChampionsGate - International)
September 27-30
Lincoln, Nebraska (Wilderness Ridge)
Gunter, Texas (The Bridges GC)
Chardon, Ohio (Sand Ridge GC)
Second Stage (72-hole stroke play)
October 11-14
Albuquerque, New Mexico (University of New Mexico GC - Championship)
Dothan, Alabama (RTJ Trail at Highland Oaks - Highlands/Marshwood)
Valdosta, Georgia (Kinderlou Forest GC)
October 18-21
Plantation, Florida (Plantation Preserve GC)
Murrieta, California (Bear Creek GC)
Final Stage (72-hole stroke play)
November 4-7
Savannah, Georgia (The Landings Club)
• Two rounds at Marshwood Course
• Two rounds at Magnolia Course
Deadlines to submit application:
Pre-qualifying: August 1 at 5 p.m. ET
First Stage: August 22 at 5 p.m. ET
Second Stage: September 12 at 5 p.m. ET
Final Stage: October 10 at 5 p.m. ET
