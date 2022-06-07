-
-
NEWS
How to watch: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
-
June 07, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 07, 2022
- Thornblade Club has long frequented the course rotation for the BMW Charity Pro-Am, contested in the South Carolina Upstate. (Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour returns to the airwaves for this week's BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
The longtime Korn Ferry Tour stop in the South Carolina Upstate features multiple courses (this year, host venue Thornblade Club is joined by Carolina CC for the opening two rounds) and a robust lineup of celebrities.
All celebrities will compete across the opening two rounds, one round at each course, with celebs who make the cut to compete in Saturday's third round. Sunday's final round will feature professionals only.
All four rounds of competition will be televised on GOLF Channel.
Last year, Mito Pereira won the BMW Charity Pro-Am to earn an automatic Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR. The Chile native has since progressed to make an immediate impact on TOUR, as evidenced by his presence in contention throughout last month's PGA Championship, en route to a T3 finish.
Here's how to follow this week as the drama unfolds in the South Carolina Upstate.
Thursday: Noon - 2 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel; live)
• Players expected to be showcased in Thursday's coverage include: Davis Thompson/Tyson Alexander; Akshay Bhatia/Eric Cole; Julian Etulain/Byeong Hun An; RJ Manke/Jonathan Brightwell; Pierceson Coody/Jacob Bridgeman
Friday: 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel; tape delay)
• Players expected to be showcased in Friday's coverage include: Matthew Picanso/Augusto Nunez; Michael Arnaud/Matt Atkins; Logan McAllister/Garett Reband; Willie Mack III/Michael Johnson; Jimmy Gunn/Brian Richey
Saturday: 10 p.m. - midnight ET (GOLF Channel; tape delay)
Sunday: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel; tape delay)
-
-