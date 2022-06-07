How to watch: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

The Korn Ferry Tour returns to the airwaves for this week's BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

The longtime Korn Ferry Tour stop in the South Carolina Upstate features multiple courses (this year, host venue Thornblade Club is joined by Carolina CC for the opening two rounds) and a robust lineup of celebrities.

All celebrities will compete across the opening two rounds, one round at each course, with celebs who make the cut to compete in Saturday's third round. Sunday's final round will feature professionals only.

All four rounds of competition will be televised on GOLF Channel.

Last year, Mito Pereira won the BMW Charity Pro-Am to earn an automatic Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR. The Chile native has since progressed to make an immediate impact on TOUR, as evidenced by his presence in contention throughout last month's PGA Championship, en route to a T3 finish.

Here's how to follow this week as the drama unfolds in the South Carolina Upstate.