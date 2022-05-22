Winner's bag: Trevor Cone, AdventHealth Championship

Trevor Cone captured his second Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the AdventHealth Championship, making a dramatic birdie on the 72nd hole at Blue Hills CC outside Kansas City for a 16-under total and one-stroke win over Taylor Montgomery.

Cone, who played collegiately at Virginia Tech, entered the final round one stroke back of 54-hole leader Sam Stevens, and the 29-year-old Cone remained steady on Sunday with a 2-under 70, carding 1-under 35 on each nine, as Stevens struggled to a final-round 77.

Taylor Montgomery could have matched Cone’s 16-under total with a par at the 72nd hole, but he three-putted for bogey to fall one stroke short at 15-under.

Cone, who also won the 2018 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, began the week without a top-25 in nine starts this season. He moves to No. 21 on the season-long Points List, well positioned to chase his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

“It was a rough couple years,” admitted Cone, who recorded just one Korn Ferry Tour top-10 between his victories. “I kind of lost my ball striking, which is like my bread and butter, but it wasn’t bad to the point where I couldn’t figure out what needed work.

“I would say it was a little bit of a dark place, but it wasn’t, really. It was just kind of stagnant. I kept grinding.”

Indeed he did.

Here’s what was in Cone’s bag en route to victory at the AdventHealth Championship.

Driver: Titleist TSi2, 10 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TSi3, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Titleist TSi3, 20 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Titleist T100

Wedges (52, 56, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey Design SM9

Putter: Scotty Cameron Select Fastback 1.5 Teryllium Tour Prototype