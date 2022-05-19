  • NEWS

    Fran Quinn, son Owen advance to U.S. Open Final Qualifying with same score at same site

  • Owen Quinn celebrates his dad Fran&apos;s win at the 2000 Florida Classic; Owen and Fran Quinn advance through U.S. Open Local Qualifying. (PGA TOUR Archive; Courtesy of Mass Golf)Owen Quinn celebrates his dad Fran's win at the 2000 Florida Classic; Owen and Fran Quinn advance through U.S. Open Local Qualifying. (PGA TOUR Archive; Courtesy of Mass Golf)