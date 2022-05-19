Fran Quinn, son Owen advance to U.S. Open Final Qualifying with same score at same site

At age 49, Fran Quinn earned a spot at the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 by advancing through both Local and Final Qualifying.

Quinn’s son Owen, 15 at the time, caddied through all stages of qualifying, and at Pinehurst, where Fran made birdie on the final hole Thursday to share second place through the opening round.

“My dad was in the second-to-last tee time off 10,” recalled Owen, “he hit a beautiful shot up to about 2 feet, knocked it in, gave me a big hug. He was so happy; it was the happiest I had seen him.

“Just a 49-year-old journeyman from Massachusetts playing the U.S. Open, and there he is shooting 68. There were so many people texting us that night, and everything was so cool.”

This week, the Quinns added another chapter to their memory bank around the U.S. Open experience.

Fran and Owen competed in the same U.S. Open Local Qualifying site (Taconic GC in Massachusetts), each carding 1-over 72 on a rainy, windy Tuesday and earning two of the five available Final Qualifying berths via the site.

Fran, now 57, has been a frequent presence on PGA TOUR Champions since turning 50. Owen, now 23, is a year removed from completing his master’s degree in engineering and technical entrepreneurship from Lehigh University, where he completed a double major in finance and accounting the year prior. He was captain on the Lehigh men’s golf team, turned pro after graduation and is pursuing his dreams of following the professional golf footsteps of his dad, a four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner.

Part of golf’s enduring appeal is how generations can cross paths on the same playing field. The Quinns experienced this firsthand Tuesday, as they advance to Final Qualifying in pursuit of competing in the same U.S. Open.

And it’s not just any U.S. Open. The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, is situated just 45 minutes from the Quinn family residence in Holden, Massachusetts.

“Obviously you want to play any U.S. Open regardless of where it is; that’s a given,” remarked Owen. “But if there’s ever one that you’d mark on a calendar and really want to get in, for us, it was definitely this one.

“I’ve played the Massachusetts State Amateur there back in the day, a couple other tournaments … the history that’s there, and the U.S. Open coming to Boston, it’s pretty cool. Since (the location) was released eight years ago or so, I had always dreamt about and hoped I would have a chance. … The experience at Pinehurst is probably the coolest experience I’ve had in golf, just a 15-year-old kid who loved golf and loved watching my dad. Being able to walk inside the ropes with him was fabulous, but to be able to both have the chance to qualify for one that’s here in our backyard is pretty cool.”