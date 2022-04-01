  • INCLUSION

    Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational presented by Cisco announces field, purse, sponsors and Korn Ferry Tour event exemption

    May 4-6 event at TPC Sawgrass will include a field of 18 players with the largest purse in APGA Tour history, will focus on competition, promoting diversity and player development opportunities

  Tim O'Neal at the APGA Tour event on the Slammer & Squire Course at World Golf Village in 2020. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)