    Scottie Scheffler becomes fifth Korn Ferry Tour graduate to reach world No. 1

    University of Texas alum earns third TOUR title in five starts at WGC-Dell Match Play

  • Scottie Scheffler earned his PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour, winning both The 25 and The Finals 25 Points Lists in 2019. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Scottie Scheffler earned his PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour, winning both The 25 and The Finals 25 Points Lists in 2019. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)