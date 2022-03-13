Hayden Buckley among five Class of 2021 graduates to survive PLAYERS cut line

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Hayden Buckley was ready for the moment.

The small-town Mississippi native who relishes a chip on his shoulder, Buckley arrived at No. 17 tee in the second round of his first PLAYERS Championship at 1-under for the tournament. After various delays across the first three days, Sunday brought a continued challenge with brisk temperatures and steady winds. (The opening round was completed Saturday, with Round 2 completed Sunday).

Buckley stood safely inside the cut line numbers-wise (1-over, with the potential to move to 2-over). With water in play at any moment on the iconic 17th and 18th holes at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, though, no position on the leaderboard is quite comfortable.

Harkening back to his Korn Ferry Tour days, the University of Missouri alum embraced the moment. Buckley found the green at the island-green par-3 17th, found the fairway and green at the par-4 18th which features water down the entire left side, and two-putted for par on each hole. He signed for rounds of 72-71, 1-under total through 36 holes.

The PLAYERS First Timer is onward to Rounds 3 and 4 at TPC Sawgrass, three inside the finalized cut line of 2-over.

“We feel like we’ve practiced that stuff hard enough to where (the stage) doesn’t bother us as much anymore,” said Buckley after signing his card on Sunday afternoon, with less than an hour to prepare for the start of his third round. “Sarasota, last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, had a big putt to win (the LECOM Suncoast Classic) … we’ve had a lot of things happen. Played in the U.S. Open, big tournaments, No. 16 at (the WM) Phoenix (Open) to where we feel comfortable.

“We get through those holes better than we would have a year or two ago. We know our ball-striking is something we can rely on.”

When the initial field for THE PLAYERS was released, Buckley was the last man in, but he moved to first alternate after Ryan Brehm qualified with his victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Approximately two hours after Brehm’s win in Puerto Rico, Buckley moved back into the field by way of Bryson DeChambeau’s withdrawal.

It brought back memories of the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic, also in Florida in the early portion of the year, where Buckley gained entry Thursday morning after arriving at the driving range as first alternate.

Buckley thrives on uncertainty, but one thing is certain. He’s 1-for-1 in cuts made at THE PLAYERS Championship.

“It’s nice,” he said. “I wanted to make this cut. I think if I can keep hitting fairways and having chances, I think we’ll have a good chance to play well (across the final 36 holes).”

Other PLAYERS First Timers from the Korn Ferry Tour Class of 2021 to make the cut …

• Taylor Pendrith, T5 at 5-under, carding rounds of 68-71.

• Will Zalatoris, T11 at 4-under, carding rounds of 69-71.

• Lucas Herbert, T49 at even-par, carding rounds of 70-74.

• Lee Hodges, T65 at 2-over, carding rounds of 72-74.