Ascendant National Title announced as title sponsor of Korn Ferry Tour event at TPC Colorado

BERTHOUD, Colo. – The TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes announced Tuesday a five-year partnership through 2026 with Ascendant National Title, a Cypress Ascendant Company, to serve as the event’s official title sponsor. The tournament, which earned the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Tournament of the Year Award, will formally become The Ascendant at TPC Colorado and continue its residency at TPC Colorado, the host course for the first three iterations. The 2022 playing of The Ascendant at TPC Colorado is set for June 30 through July 3 in Berthoud, Colorado.

“We are excited to announce Ascendant National Title as a title sponsor on the Korn Ferry Tour and as the Official Title Insurer for the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “The Cypress Ascendant Company’s mission is based in innovation, helping people and making a difference in the community, which are all ideals we share on our Tour. We look forward to working closely with Ascendant National Title to make a positive impact on the Front Range, especially with the First Tee -- Colorado Rocky Mountains.”

The Ascendant at TPC Colorado is a 72-hole tournament featuring 156 players from around the world. Debuting in 2019, The Ascendant at TPC Colorado has quickly become one of the premier stops on the Korn Ferry Tour, as evidenced by its award-winning 2021 event. Last July, 46-year-old Tag Ridings conquered the 7,991-yard setup – which was the longest in Korn Ferry Tour history and featured the longest hole in PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament play, the 773-yard par-5 13th – and won a three-man sudden-death playoff for his second career victory. The third and final rounds were streamed via PGA TOUR LIVE.

One year prior, Will Zalatoris captured the 2020 title for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory and went on to secure PGA TOUR membership as part of the 2020-21 graduating class, in addition to winning the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Award, also known as the Arnold Palmer Award.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ascendant National Title and continue to showcase the only PGA TOUR-sanctioned professional golf tournament on the Front Range,” said Tournament Director Drew Blass. “We have had incredible success in our three years at TPC Colorado and now The Ascendant at TPC Colorado will provide us the opportunity to enhance our event, further our efforts of making an impact in our community and keep PGA TOUR golf on the Front Range.”

As part of the PGA TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program, Ascendant National Title will become the Official Title Insurer of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Through the partnership, Ascendant National Title will activate across the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions by hosting at tournaments in key markets, entering relationships with PGA TOUR members and supporting the First Tee.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to join the PGA TOUR family as an Official Marketing Partner and Korn Ferry Tour Title Sponsor,” said Ascendant National Title President and Managing Partner Anthony Knight. “None of this would have been possible without our parent company and partner, Cypress Ascendant, and their generous support and vision for this PGA TOUR partnership.”

The Ascendant at TPC Colorado will be the 19th of 26 events on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule. The 2022 regular season will conclude at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, where 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded based on the points standings. An additional 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at the conclusion of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

“Our alignment with the PGA TOUR embraces shared values of making a positive impact in the community locally and nationally, striving for excellence and promoting notable charitable work,” added Knight. “This is paramount to Ascendant’s commitment in creating a landmark impact within the title insurance industry.”

For more information about The Ascendant at TPC Colorado, including ticketing and volunteer opportunities, please visit theAscendant.com.