Winner's Bag: Brandon Harkins, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
January 26, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
Brandon Harkins earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, besting Zecheng Dou with a par on the second playoff hole at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay.
Harkins, 35, trailed by two strokes with three holes remaining in regulation, but the avid San Francisco 49ers fan remained steady with three consecutive pars, as playing partner Dou made bogey at Nos. 16 and 18.
The Cal State-Chico alum earned his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned title in 179 starts across the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, a testament to perseverance across a 12-year professional career.
“You had to control the flight really well,” said Harkins of his key to success in increasingly windy conditions at The Abaco Club. “We thought our way around the golf course really well, and we kept the ball in front of us. We attacked when we thought we could, and we played a little bit more conservative when we thought we should do that as well.”
Here’s what was in Harkins’ bag this week at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
Driver: PING G425 LST, 9 degrees
3-wood: PING G425 LST, 14.5 degrees
3-iron: Mizuno JPX921
Irons (4-PW): Mizuno JPX921 Tour
Wedges (54, 60 degrees): Callaway JAWS
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Garage Las Vegas
