-
-
Monday qualifiers: Panama Championship
-
January 24, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2022
- Quade Cummins carded a 6-under 65 at International Links - Melreese CC to earn a spot in next week's Panama Championship. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
The Korn Ferry Tour's first open qualifier of 2022 was contested Monday across two courses in south Florida, as players competed for four spots at next week's Panama Championship -- two spots available via each qualifying site.
Blake Dyer and Quade Cummins earned spots via the International Links - Melreese CC site.
Dyer carded a 7-under 64 with eight birdies against one bogey. The 25-year-old played collegiately at the University of Florida, graduating in 2020 with a degree in food and resource economics. The pickleball enthusiast advanced from pre-qualifying to Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, and he enters 2022 on conditional status after a T115 at Final Stage. Every early-season start will be crucial as he aims to better his status and build a schedule.
Cummins carded a 6-under 65 with seven birdies against a bogey, then survived a 2-for-1 playoff with Zack Taylor. Cummins, 25, played collegiately at the University of Oklahoma and finished No. 6 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking. He played two Korn Ferry Tour events last summer and then finished T127 at Final Stage of Q-School, making each start critical as he eyes to improve upon his conditional status.
Jay Card III and Bryce Emory earned spots via the Club at Weston Hills (Tour) site.
Card recorded an 8-under 64, with eight birdies and zero bogeys. The 27-year-old native of Shelter Island, New York, graduated from High Point University in 2016 with a degree in music - vocal performance. Card has performed with choirs at Carnegie Hall and the Vatican, and he holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status after a T80 at Final Stage of Q-School.
Emory carded 6-under 66 with six birdies and no bogeys. The 30-year old native of Aurora, Illinois, graduated from the University of Northern Illinois in 2013 with a degree in business marketing. He has made one career Korn Ferry Tour start (MC at Memorial Health Championship in 2019) and holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status after a T119 at Final Stage of Q-School.
In all, 165 players competed for four spots in next week's Panama Championship field.
For all scores from the Weston Hills site, click here.
For all scores from the International Links - Melreese site, click here.
-
-