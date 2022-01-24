  • Monday qualifiers: Panama Championship

  • Quade Cummins carded a 6-under 65 at International Links - Melreese CC to earn a spot in next week&apos;s Panama Championship. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)Quade Cummins carded a 6-under 65 at International Links - Melreese CC to earn a spot in next week's Panama Championship. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)