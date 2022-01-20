  • Youngest winners in Korn Ferry Tour history

  • Akshay Bhatia won the 2022 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay less than two weeks before his 20th birthday. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Akshay Bhatia won the 2022 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay less than two weeks before his 20th birthday. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)