Youngest winners in Korn Ferry Tour history
January 20, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Akshay Bhatia won the 2022 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay less than two weeks before his 20th birthday. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Akshay Bhatia wasted no time in making an impact as a Korn Ferry Tour member, winning The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay with a final-round, 7-under 65, finishing two strokes clear of Paul Haley II at 14-under total.
In his first start as a Korn Ferry Tour member, Bhatia raised the trophy at the spry age of 19 years, 11 months and 19 days.
The affable left-hander becomes the third player to win on the Korn Ferry Tour as a teenager, joining the company of PGA TOUR winners Jason Day and Sungjae Im.
Day won the 2007 Legend Financial Group Classic at 19 years, 7 months and 26 days, and the Australian proceeded to earn his first PGA TOUR card via the No. 5 spot on The 25.
Im won the 2018 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay at 19 years, 9 months and 17 days, and the South Korean proceeded to earn his first PGA TOUR card via the No. 1 spot on The 25.
Good examples for Bhatia to follow.
Here's a look at the youngest winners in Korn Ferry Tour history ...
Player Age Event Won
Jason Day
19 years, 7 months, 26 days
2007 Legend Financial Group Classic
Sungjae Im
19 years, 9 months, 17 days
2018 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
Akshay Bhatia
19 years, 11 months, 19 days
2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
Si Woo Kim
20 years, 21 days
2015 Stonebrae Classic
Sungjae Im
20 years, 3 months, 25 days
2018 WinCo Foods Portland Open
Zecheng Dou
20 years, 6 months, 8 days
2017 Digital Ally Open
Patrick Cantlay
20 years, 11 months, 15 days
2013 Country Club de Bogota Championship
Aaron Wise
20 years, 11 months, 28 days
2017 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
