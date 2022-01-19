-
Winner's bag: Akshay Bhatia, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
January 19, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- Akshay Bhatia carded a final-round 65 at Sandals Emerald Bay GC to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Akshay Bhatia won The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in his first Korn Ferry Tour start as a member, carding a final-round, 7-under 65 for a two-stroke victory over Paul Haley.
Bhatia finished 14-under total at Sandals Emerald Bay GC, rallying from a three-stroke deficit entering Wednesday’s final round with a sterling seven-birdie, no-bogey effort on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean.
Bhatia, 19, becomes the third youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history, behind only Jason Day (2007 Legend Financial Group Classic) and Sungjae Im (2018 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic).
As the winner of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season-opening event, Bhatia assumes the No. 1 spot on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List (The 25) as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card.
Here’s what was in Bhatia’s bag this week at Sandals Emerald Bay GC.
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS, 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed, 15 degrees
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW, 19 degrees
Irons (4-PW): Callaway Apex TCB
Wedges (50, 54, 58 degrees): Callaway JAWS MD5 Wedges
Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten
