  • USGA announces Korn Ferry Tour exemption category for U.S. Open

    Cumulative Points leader will earn automatic spot in following year's U.S. Open

  • Will Zalatoris finished T6 at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot as a Korn Ferry Tour member. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Will Zalatoris finished T6 at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot as a Korn Ferry Tour member. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)