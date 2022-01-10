USGA announces Korn Ferry Tour exemption category for U.S. Open

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced Monday that an exemption category will be added for the U.S. Open Championship, beginning with the 2023 championship at The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course.

The cumulative points leader from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season, which begins on Sunday, January 16, using combined points from the Korn Ferry Tour’s 23-event regular season and the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, will earn an exemption for the following year.

The category will read: The points leader from the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season using combined points earned on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

“The USGA is pleased to offer an exemption to a Tour that has been well-represented in the U.S. Open and has developed an accomplished group of professionals for more than three decades,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer for the USGA. “Past U.S. Open champions Lucas Glover and Bryson DeChambeau are among the many who have started their careers on the Korn Ferry Tour.”

Recent Korn Ferry Tour members have enjoyed great success in the U.S. Open, highlighted by Scottie Scheffler’s tie for seventh in 2021 at Torrey Pines Golf Course and Will Zalatoris’ tie for sixth in 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club.

“We are appreciative of the USGA acknowledging the exceptional performances by recent Korn Ferry Tour alumni in major championships and PGA TOUR events, and we are excited to see our members compete for this amazing opportunity annually,” said Alex Baldwin, president of the Korn Ferry Tour. “On behalf of the Korn Ferry Tour and all our members, thank you to the USGA for taking this important step. We look forward to seeing our 2022 season-long points leader compete in the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.”