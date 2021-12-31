-
Players to watch in 2022: Taylor Montgomery, No. 1
December 31, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- Taylor Montgomery came agonizingly close to a PGA TOUR card in 2020-21, finishing 26th on each of The 25 and The Finals 25. (Stan Badz/Getty Images)
It’s only right that Taylor Montgomery is No. 1 on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Players to Watch list after finishing as the bubble boy twice for a PGA TOUR card at No. 26 on each of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season and Finals Points Standings. In essence, Montgomery finished one position short of a TOUR card twice in a month, which he’ll surely be out to avenge in the new year.
Either way, Montgomery’s 2020-21 campaign was splendid. In his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, the 26-year-old Las Vegas native led the Tour in putting average on his way to five top-10s, including three runners-up, and 23 made cuts in 38 starts. Montgomery also qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open for the first time and made the cut with a T57 finish.
Despite the disappointment of being so close and falling just short twice, Montgomery has quickly moved his focus forward, repeating as winner of the Nevada Open this fall. He has worked with his coach on tidying up his iron play, which he believes was his weakness during the 2020-21 season, and he believes his iron play will be improved in 2022.
Watch out for Montgomery to make an early statement this season, maybe even in the fifth event of 2022 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he has finished third and T2 in back-to-back years.
