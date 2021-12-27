-
Players to watch in 2022: Zack Fischer, No. 5
December 27, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- Zack Fischer (2013, 2021) is the first player to earn medalist honors twice at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Heading into the final round at Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, Zack Fischer’s chances of returning to the Korn Ferry Tour looked bleak. He stood T49 of 75 players and needed one of the best rounds of the day to be among the top-20 and ties that would advance to Final Stage.
He got it, firing the lowest round of the day with a final-round 64 in blustery conditions to jump 37 spots for a T12 finish, securing 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
That round proved key as Fischer went on to earn medalist honors at Final Stage, carding rounds of 67-67-65-69—268 (14-under) to edge out Jonathan Brightwell, Vincent Norrman and Andrew Kozan by one shot for fully-exempt status.
The 32-year-old from Texarkana, Texas made 89 Korn Ferry Tour starts from 2014-2017, posting six top-10s and advancing to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in both 2015 and 2016. But Fischer lost status in 2017 and has been working his way back ever since, playing PGA TOUR Monday qualifiers and mini-tours.
Based on the fall, it appears he’s not only back but ready for a big 2022.
