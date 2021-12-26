-
-
Players to watch in 2022: Erik Barnes, No. 6
-
December 26, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- December 26, 2021
- Austin Peay alum Erik Barnes has recorded 34 top-25 finishes in 151 career Korn Ferry Tour starts. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes has 151 career Korn Ferry Tour starts to his credit, and the 2020-21 season was his best yet. The 34-year-old posted four top-10s, including a runner-up and a third, in 38 starts and nearly secured one of 25 PGA TOUR cards with a 31st-place finish in the Regular Season Points Standings.
It was one of the better feel-good stories of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour to see Barnes have a great year after working as a shelf stocker at his local grocery store during the pandemic to help support his family while the Korn Ferry Tour was suspended.
Barnes has been a full-time member of the Korn Ferry Tour every season since 2015 and has advanced to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals on three separate occasions (2016, 2018, 2020-21).
The Austin Peay grad has been close to a win with three career runners-up, and no one will be surprised if 2022 is the year he gets over the hump and turns one of those close calls into a W.
-
-