Players to watch in 2022: Paul Haley, No. 10
December 21, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- Georgia Tech alum Paul Haley, who last played the PGA TOUR in 2013, narrowly missed a TOUR return via the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After graduating from Georgia Tech in 2011 as the ACC champion, Paul Haley’s professional career got off to about as smooth of start as he could have hoped for. He immediately gained Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2012 season, won in only his third start and went on to finish 12th on the money list to secure his PGA TOUR card for 2013.
His first season on TOUR didn’t go as smoothly. The Dallas, Texas native only made three cuts in 18 starts on TOUR, and he’s been working to claw his way back to the PGA TOUR ever since. Five tough years followed where he lost his game and ultimately his Korn Ferry Tour status for four years.
He hasn’t made a TOUR start since that 2013 season, but if the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour wraparound season is any indication, he’ll be heading back to the TOUR soon. The 33-year-old was certainly close in 2020-21 with his best year since 2012, finishing 27th on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points Standings with two runners-up and four additional top-10s in 37 starts. He only finished 26 points shy of Austin Smotherman for the last TOUR card and appears primed for a big 2022 after finding his game again the last three years.
