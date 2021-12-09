-
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes named 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Tournament of the Year
December 09, 2021
By Zach Dirlam, PGATOUR.COM
- Erin Gasbarro (L) and Drew Blass (C) spearheaded the TPC Colorado Championship to 2021 Tournament of the Year, with the support of Korn Ferry Tour staff including Ryan Tahara (R). (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Korn Ferry Tour bestowed four tournaments, one volunteer, and a charity with its annual season-ending tournament awards Wednesday, December 8 as part of the PGA TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings.
Following its third year as a Korn Ferry Tour event, the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes earned the prestigious Tournament of the Year Award.
“We are thrilled to name the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes our 2021 Tournament of the Year,” Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin said. “It is truly incredible how quickly Drew Blass and his team made this a marquee event on our schedule, in addition to putting on the tournament rated highest all around by our membership. We look forward to the bright future this event has with our Tour.”
As the winner of the Tournament of the Year Award, the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes succeeded in putting forth a premier tournament on all applicable fronts, including:
• Significant charity engagement beyond the financial perspective, as the tournament worked with a handful of charities to create programming at the event to generate greater awareness and outreach
• Provided unique fan experience elements such as a Spectator Trolley to help fans get around the course, Citywide Junior Area, Birdieball Interactive Area, Staycool Visit Loveland Zone, and a PointsBet Sportsbook activation
• Expanded its audience with a comprehensive approach to social media across a wide variety of platforms, as well as the addition of PGA TOUR LIVE streaming coverage for the third and final rounds
• Assembled a robust group of volunteers, reaching nearly 700 volunteers, including a growing number of youth volunteers as a result of a donation program
• Highest rated player dining and hospitality experience on Tour
“It’s truly an honor for the whole community,” TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes Tournament Director Drew Blass said. “Everybody is embracing it. It’s not just the tournament, it’s everybody involved all through Colorado and Wyoming. Everybody in the community is accepting this award. Everybody can say, ‘Hey, we were a part of this.’ It’s special for everybody.”
The Tony Finau Foundation, one of the charities annually benefitting from the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, received the Charity of the Year honor. The Tony Finau Foundation is built on a family-discovered experience through the game of golf. It aims to empower and inspire youth and their families to discover, develop, and achieve the best of their gifts and talents through the game of golf, educational funding, and core family values.
Since partnering with the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank in 2018, the Tony Finau Foundation has hosted a Monday pro-am during tournament week, with the proceeds going directly to the foundation.
The Korn Ferry Tour will contribute $10,000 to the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, $15,000 to the Tony Finau Foundation, $5,000 to the Volunteer of the Year’s tournament, and $2,500 to the Sales Award and Truck Award winners.
Here are this year's award recipients:
