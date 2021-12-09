  • TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes named 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Tournament of the Year

  • Erin Gasbarro (L) and Drew Blass (C) spearheaded the TPC Colorado Championship to 2021 Tournament of the Year, with the support of Korn Ferry Tour staff including Ryan Tahara (R). (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Erin Gasbarro (L) and Drew Blass (C) spearheaded the TPC Colorado Championship to 2021 Tournament of the Year, with the support of Korn Ferry Tour staff including Ryan Tahara (R). (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)