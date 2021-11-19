-
-
Open qualifying information for Panama Championship, CC de Bogota Championship
-
November 19, 2021
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
- Four open qualifying spots will be available for each of the Panama Championship and CC de Bogota Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Open qualifying for the Panamá Championship will be held Monday, January 24 at Weston Hills Country Club (Tour Course) in Weston, Florida & International Links - Melreese Country Club in Miami, Florida. The maximum field size is 264.
The field will be split evenly between the Weston Hills and Melreese sites. There will be a total of four spots (two at each course) available for the Panamá Championship.
Open qualifying for the Country Club de Bogotá Championship will be held Wednesday, January 26 at Weston Hills Country Club (Tour Course) in Weston, Florida & International Links - Melreese Country Club in Miami, Florida. The maximum field size is 264.
The field will be split evenly between the Weston Hills and Melreese sites. There will be a total of four spots (two at each course) available for the Country Club de Bogotá Championship.
Those participating in both qualifiers will rotate between the two qualifying sites. In other words, if someone gets assigned the Tour Course at Weston Hills for the Monday qualifier for the Panamá Championship, they will be assigned to compete at Melreese in the Wednesday qualifier for the Country Club de Bogotá Championship (and vice-versa).
The entry deadline for BOTH qualifiers is 5 p.m. ET on Friday, January 21 for PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour members; and 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 19 for everyone else. Registration and further details for these qualifiers will be available on the South Florida PGA website no later than December 1. Please contact Brett Graf (South Florida PGA Tournament Director) at 561-729-0544 for more information.
-
-