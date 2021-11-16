Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg win 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour player awards

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Stephan Jaeger was named the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year Tuesday afternoon at the PGA TOUR’s RSM Classic. Jaeger accepted the Jack Nicklaus Trophy, given annually to the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, alongside Greyson Sigg, who was voted the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year.

In a vote of his peers, Jaeger outpaced fellow Player of the Year nominees Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris and Sigg. Awarded for only the third season, the Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year honor was given to Sigg, who finished ahead of the only other nominee, Cameron Young.

This is the first time the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards went to different players, as Sungjae Im (2018) and Scottie Scheffler (2019) swept both awards each of the last two seasons.

“On behalf of the Korn Ferry Tour, I would like to congratulate Stephan Jaeger and Greyson Sigg on their respective awards and thank them for being such great ambassadors of our Tour,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “It is truly an honor to be selected by your peers, and both Stephan and Greyson have earned the right to compete on the PGA TOUR based on their impressive play last season. We wish them the best and are grateful for all they do to represent the Korn Ferry Tour on the biggest stage in golf, the PGA TOUR.”

Jaeger won the 2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, marking the fifth and sixth Korn Ferry Tour victories of his career. The Munich, Germany native is one of six players in Tour history with at least six wins, and he sits one behind Jason Gore’s all-time record of seven victories.

“It was a long season for us, almost two years, and to [win the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year award] over a long period of time is nice, and today was a good surprise,” said Jaeger after accepting the Jack Nicklaus Trophy.

Although the 32-year-old sat out the final event of the 2020-21 season, Jaeger still won the season-long points standings by 362 points, which also earned him a start in THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2022.

A 2012 graduate of University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Jaeger finished the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020-21 combined season with 13 top-10s, tied for the most by any player. Among Jaeger’s 13 top-10s were four runner-up finishes and 12 top-fives, with the latter breaking the Korn Ferry Tour’s single-season record, which was previously set by Stewart Cink (10) in 1996.

Jaeger came tantalizingly close to a coveted Three-Victory Promotion on multiple occasions in 2021, finishing solo second to Sigg at the Visit Knoxville Open, losing in a playoff and taking solo second at the REX Hospital Open, and closing the season with consecutive finishes of T4-T4-T2 before electing to skip the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

Sigg came to the Korn Ferry Tour after three seasons on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, finishing ninth on the 2019 Order of Merit to earn a promotion and backing it up with a T7 at the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage to earn guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2020-21 super-season.

“It’s pretty cool for the other players we played with all year to vote us in,” said Sigg after accepting his Rookie of the Year trophy. “It was a long year, and a lot of really good golf was played and I’m happy to be in this spot today.”

The Augusta, Georgia native won the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open and 2021 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron – the first tournament of the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Sigg also accrued 10 top-10s and 19 top-25s across his 35 starts, figures which propelled him to a runner-up finish in the season-long points standings, trailing only Jaeger.

“My best memory [from the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season] was winning in Knoxville and making a 10-footer on the last hole to beat [Jaeger],” said Sigg. “I beat the best player on the Korn Ferry Tour, so that was a pretty good memory… Jaeger was very deserving of that number one spot, and he got my vote [for Player of the Year].”

Jaeger and Sigg are both making their seventh PGA TOUR start of the 2021-22 season this week at The RSM Classic. Each player has top-25 finish this season, with both occurring at the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.