    Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg win 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour player awards

  • Jaeger finished the Korn Ferry Tour’s season with 13 top-10s, tied for the most by any player across 2020 and 2021. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Jaeger finished the Korn Ferry Tour’s season with 13 top-10s, tied for the most by any player across 2020 and 2021. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)