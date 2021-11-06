-
-
Third and fourth rounds postponed at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament's Final Stage
-
November 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2021
- The Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament is played at the Landings Club. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Korn Ferry Tour officials announced the postponement of the third and fourth rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage due to unplayable course conditions. The third round is now scheduled for Sunday (Nov. 7), while the fourth round is now scheduled for Monday (Nov. 8).
Third-round tee times will run from 8-10:12 a.m. ET Sunday off the first and 10th tees of The Landings Club’s Magnolia and Marshwood Courses, an hour earlier than previously scheduled in order to account for daylight saving time.
Continue to check this story, the Korn Ferry Tour homepage, and Korn Ferry Tour social media channels for more updates, as well as revised livestreaming information.
