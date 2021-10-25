  • How to watch Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament

  • The top-40 finishers (and ties) at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School will earn guaranteed starts on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)The top-40 finishers (and ties) at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School will earn guaranteed starts on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)