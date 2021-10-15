Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from the Second Stage

The first of five sites for the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament kicked off this week at Southern Hills Plantation in Brooksville, Florida with 22 of 73 players earning 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership by advancing to the final stage.

25-year-old Alex Weiss of Pickerington, Ohio secured the biggest win of his career Friday, winning the second stage at the Southern Hills site by three shots at 20-under 268. The Marshall University grad is yet to make a Korn Ferry Tour start but is off to final stage after blitzing the field with rounds of 69-67-66-66. Weiss has 19 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica with four top-10s including a runner-up in 2019.

Five-time PGA TOUR winner Jonathan Byrd finished just behind Weiss in solo second at 17-under-par 271 and is off to final stage. Byrd, owner of 434 career PGA TOUR starts, made 15 starts on TOUR in 2021 but narrowly missed a shot at a TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after finishing No. 206 in the FedExCup standings.

Michael Johnson, 28, finished solo third at 16-under and is off to final stage. Shortly after turning pro in 2016 after graduating from Auburn University, Johnson finished one shot out of a playoff in solo third at the 2016 Barbasol Championship. He lost Korn Ferry Tour membership in 2020 but is heading back to the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing solo third.

Other notables to advance: Erik Compton, who famously has overcome two heart transplants, finished T4 at 15-under and is off to final stage; Compton finished T2 at the 2014 U.S. Open, one of his five career top-10s on the PGA TOUR…Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Luke Guthrie finished T11 to advance; Guthrie has seven top-10s on the PGA TOUR… Brett White, who spent three weeks in the hospital with viral encephalitis and underwent 10 weeks of physical therapy to learn to walk again in 2017, advanced with a T4. The 28-year-old Eastern Michigan grad has never made a start on the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour but will have at least conditional status after advancing through to final stage…Brian Richey advanced on the number after holing a 6-footer at the last to finish T17. The 35-year-old made 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour during the 2020-21 season…Scotland native Callum McNeill, who worked in golf shops and golf operations for a decade in Houston, is off to the final stage in his first try at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament after finishing T11…Kentucky native Ashton Van Horne holed a 20-footer at the last to advance on the number with a T17.

Notables to miss: Willie Mack III, the 2021 APGA Player of the Year, finished T26 to narrowly miss final stage...Jamie Lovemark, 33, closed in 75 to finish T39. Lovemark, a two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs in 2016, 2017 and 2018…Smylie Kaufman, winner of the 2015 Shriners Hospital for Children Open, withdrew after rounds of 75-78…Former PGA TOUR winner John Merrick, owner of 287 career TOUR starts, finished in T58 to miss the final stage…Jonathan Randolph, who has five career runner-ups on the Korn Ferry Tour and played the PGA TOUR in 2015, 2017 and 2018, finished T44…Kevin Stadler, who won the 2014 Waste Management Phoenix Open for his lone PGA TOUR win, failed to advance after finishing T60…Spencer Levin has 242 career starts on the PGA TOUR including 17 top-10s but finished T62 at Southern Hills.



