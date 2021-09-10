-
-
KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Priority Ranking finalized: The 50 PGA TOUR members via 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour
-
September 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 10, 2021
- The 25 PGA TOUR cards were finalized at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, followed by The Finals 25 cards finalized at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Each season, the Korn Ferry Tour awards 50 PGA TOUR cards via multiple Orders of Merit.
The 25 PGA TOUR cards are awarded via the Regular Season Points List, while The Finals 25 PGA TOUR cards are awarded via the three-event Finals Points List.
Important to note is that The 25 Points List carries through the three-event Finals, with final spots on the 2021-22 TOUR Priority Ranking determined by The 25 players' standing upon the conclusion of the Finals-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Players on The 25 alternate position with those on The Finals 25 to comprise The 50 spots via the Korn Ferry Tour category on the 2021-22 TOUR Priority Ranking.
Players who hold the No. 1 spot on each of The 25 (Stephan Jaeger) and The Finals 25 (Joseph Bramlett) earn fully exempt status on TOUR as well as entry into the 2022 PLAYERS Championship. These players are not subject to periodic reshuffles.
The remainder of the Korn Ferry Tour category will be reshuffled based on position in the FedExCup standings, periodically throughout the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season.
Here's how the Korn Ferry Tour category is ranked into the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season-opening Fortinet Championship.
- Note: Kurt Kitayama and Austin Cook were tied at exactly 164.273 points. Ties for positioning are broken by cumulative score in the final round (they both had 278), then round score starting with round 4 (Kitayama – 69 and Cook – 70).
-
-