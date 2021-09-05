-
-
KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Meet the 25 players who earned PGA TOUR cards through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals
-
September 05, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2021
- (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)
The 46-event 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season came to a close at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in Newburgh, Indiana. Joseph Bramlett won the season-ending event, firing a 7-under 65 with a bogey-free 6-under 30 on the back nine for a four-stroke victory.
The second set of 25 PGA TOUR cards was awarded to The Finals 25 on the 18th green of Victoria National Golf Club, as the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals concluded Sunday evening. The first set of 25 PGA TOUR cards was awarded following the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, the 43rd and final event of the regular season, three weeks ago.
Bramlett finished atop the Korn Ferry Tour Finals points standings via his victory Sunday evening, a T20 in the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, and T27 in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. Stephan Jaeger, who skipped the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, finished No. 1 in the season-long points standings for The 25.
By virtue of winning those respective points standings, both Bramlett and Jaeger will have fully exempt status for the upcoming 2021-22 PGA TOUR season, which begins in two weeks at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. Additionally, Bramlett and Jaeger earned an exemption into the 2022 THE PLAYERS Championship.
A complete recap of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will be available later this evening, while the finalized priority ranking for the 50 players who earned PGA TOUR cards via the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season will follow this week.
MEET THE 25 NEWEST PGA TOUR MEMBERS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Joseph BramlettA 33-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada who played collegiately at Stanford, he recorded top-30s in the first two Korn Ferry Tour Finals events and earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to secure his PGA TOUR card.A 33-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada who played collegiately at Stanford, he recorded top-30s in the first two Korn Ferry Tour Finals events and earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to secure his PGA TOUR card. 2 Trey MullinaxA 29-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama who played collegiately at the University of Alabama, he finished T16 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and solo second at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to secure a return to the PGA TOURA 29-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama who played collegiately at the University of Alabama, he finished T16 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and solo second at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to secure a return to the PGA TOUR 3 Aaron RaiA 26-year-old from Wolverhampton, England and a two-time winner on the European Tour, he finished T2 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to earn his first PGA TOUR card.A 26-year-old from Wolverhampton, England and a two-time winner on the European Tour, he finished T2 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to earn his first PGA TOUR card. 4 Bronson BurgoonA 34-year-old from The Woodlands, Texas who played collegiately at Texas A&M University, he finished T2 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to secure another return to the PGA TOUR.A 34-year-old from The Woodlands, Texas who played collegiately at Texas A&M University, he finished T2 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to secure another return to the PGA TOUR. 5 Christiaan BezuidenhoutA 27-year-old from South Africa who turned professional in 2015, he finished T10 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and solo third at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn PGA TOUR membership for the first time.A 27-year-old from South Africa who turned professional in 2015, he finished T10 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and solo third at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn PGA TOUR membership for the first time. 6 J.J. SpaunA 31-year-old from Los Angeles who played collegiately at San Diego State, he finished T2 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to secure his return to the PGA TOURA 31-year-old from Los Angeles who played collegiately at San Diego State, he finished T2 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to secure his return to the PGA TOUR 7 Hayden BuckleyA 25-year-old from Tupelo, Mississippi who played collegiately at the University of Missouri, he earned his first PGA TOUR card with a T7 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and a T4 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.A 25-year-old from Tupelo, Mississippi who played collegiately at the University of Missouri, he earned his first PGA TOUR card with a T7 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and a T4 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. 8 Sahith TheegalaA 23-year-old from Chino Hills, California who swept National Player of the Year honors in his final season at Pepperdine University, he earned his first PGA TOUR card with back-to-back top-sixes in the last two Finals events.A 23-year-old from Chino Hills, California who swept National Player of the Year honors in his final season at Pepperdine University, he earned his first PGA TOUR card with back-to-back top-sixes in the last two Finals events. 9 Matthias SchwabA 26-year-old from Austria who played collegiately at Vanderbilt University, he was T4 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and T8 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn his first PGA TOUR card.A 26-year-old from Austria who played collegiately at Vanderbilt University, he was T4 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and T8 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn his first PGA TOUR card. 10 Vincent WhaleyA 26-year-old from Alpharetta, Georgia, he played collegiately at Georgia Tech and ensured his return to the PGA TOUR with top-10s in the first two Finals eventsA 26-year-old from Alpharetta, Georgia, he played collegiately at Georgia Tech and ensured his return to the PGA TOUR with top-10s in the first two Finals events 11 John HuhA 31-year-old from Dallas, Texas who played collegiately at California State University Northridge, he will play on the PGA TOUR for the 11th consecutive year after a solo seventh at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, as well as another pair of top-30s in the Finals.A 31-year-old from Dallas, Texas who played collegiately at California State University Northridge, he will play on the PGA TOUR for the 11th consecutive year after a solo seventh at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, as well as another pair of top-30s in the Finals. 12 Alex SmalleyA 24-year-old from Greensboro, North Carolina who played collegiately at Duke University, he finished T4 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to earn his first PGA TOUR card.A 24-year-old from Greensboro, North Carolina who played collegiately at Duke University, he finished T4 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to earn his first PGA TOUR card. 13 Joshua CreelA 31-year-old from Cheyenne, Wyoming who played collegiately at the University of Central Oklahoma, he posted top-10s at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn his first PGA TOUR card.A 31-year-old from Cheyenne, Wyoming who played collegiately at the University of Central Oklahoma, he posted top-10s at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn his first PGA TOUR card. 14 Lucas HerbertA 25-year-old from Bendigo, Australia who won last year on the European Tour, he finished T4 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron on his way to becoming a PGA TOUR member for the first time this fall.A 25-year-old from Bendigo, Australia who won last year on the European Tour, he finished T4 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron on his way to becoming a PGA TOUR member for the first time this fall. 15 Callum TarrenA 30-year-old from England, he played collegiately at Radford University and earned his first PGA TOUR card after finishing T4 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.A 30-year-old from England, he played collegiately at Radford University and earned his first PGA TOUR card after finishing T4 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. 16 Scott GutschewskiA 44-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska who played collegiately at Creighton University and the University of Nebraska, he will return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2011 after a T10 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and T18 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.A 44-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska who played collegiately at Creighton University and the University of Nebraska, he will return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2011 after a T10 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and T18 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. 17 Dawie van der WaltA 38-year-old South African who plays from Kingwood, Texas and attended Lamar University, he posted consecutive top-15s in the last two Finals events to return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2016.A 38-year-old South African who plays from Kingwood, Texas and attended Lamar University, he posted consecutive top-15s in the last two Finals events to return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2016. 18 Kelly KraftA 32-year-old from Dallas, Texas, he played collegiately at Southern Methodist University and retained his PGA TOUR card with a top-10 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.A 32-year-old from Dallas, Texas, he played collegiately at Southern Methodist University and retained his PGA TOUR card with a top-10 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron. 19 Michael GligicA 31-year-old from Kitchener, Ontario, he finished T10 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and T20 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to secure his PGA TOUR card.A 31-year-old from Kitchener, Ontario, he finished T10 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and T20 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to secure his PGA TOUR card. 20 Patrick RodgersA 29-year-old from Avon, Indiana who played collegiately at Stanford University, he logged top-20s in the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn his PGA TOUR card.A 29-year-old from Avon, Indiana who played collegiately at Stanford University, he logged top-20s in the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn his PGA TOUR card. 21 Kiradech AphibarnratA 32-year-old from Thailand who turned professional in 2008, he had top-35s in all three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to earn a PGA TOUR card.A 32-year-old from Thailand who turned professional in 2008, he had top-35s in all three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to earn a PGA TOUR card. 22 Austin CookA 30-year-old from Jonesboro, Arkansas who played collegiately at the University of Arkansas, he finished T32 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and T11 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn his PGA TOUR card.A 30-year-old from Jonesboro, Arkansas who played collegiately at the University of Arkansas, he finished T32 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and T11 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn his PGA TOUR card. 23 Kurt KitayamaA 28-year-old from Chico, California who played collegiately at University of Nevada-Las Vegas and was a two-time winner on the European Tour, he finished T35 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and T11 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn his first PGA TOUR card.A 28-year-old from Chico, California who played collegiately at University of Nevada-Las Vegas and was a two-time winner on the European Tour, he finished T35 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and T11 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to earn his first PGA TOUR card. 24 Peter UihleinA 32-year-old from Jupiter, Florida who played collegiately at Oklahoma State University, he made the cut in all three Finals events and finished T16 in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to earn his PGA TOUR card.A 32-year-old from Jupiter, Florida who played collegiately at Oklahoma State University, he made the cut in all three Finals events and finished T16 in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to earn his PGA TOUR card. 25 Justin LowerA 32-year-old from Canal Fulton, Ohio who played collegiately at Malone University, he logged top-45s in the first two Finals events and secured his first PGA TOUR card with a T15 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.A 32-year-old from Canal Fulton, Ohio who played collegiately at Malone University, he logged top-45s in the first two Finals events and secured his first PGA TOUR card with a T15 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
-
-