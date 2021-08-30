Callum Tarren left speechless after capturing PGA TOUR card

The first question posed to Callum Tarren in his post-round media interview Sunday was his reaction to locking up his PGA TOUR card. With a dream that big on the line and no physical card in his hand yet though, Tarren needed confirmation that he was in fact heading to the big show and that the Path to the PGA TOUR was a road he’s now traveled all the way down.

“Are you sure?” Tarren asked.

Confirmed.

“100 percent?” Tarren questioned again.

Yes, confirmed. 2021-2022 PGA TOUR membership locked up.

“That’s crazy. That’s seriously insane,” Tarren said. “Speechless.”

The 30-year-old England native felt like he had been “knocking on the door for a long time.” Well, that door opened Sunday courtesy of a T4 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, a finish strong enough to secure one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards given out in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with one event still remaining.

The T4 came on the heels of a disappointing final round 72 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, where he finished T26. Heading into this week, he was kicking himself at what he felt was a missed opportunity in Boise, but he knew his game was in a good spot. He just had to trust it and go play golf – a message that was reinforced before the final round as he was scrolling through social media.

“I actually listened to Stephan Jaeger’s interview yesterday and he said something along the lines of, ‘There’s no point in worrying about the outcome, just go play golf,’ and I thought you know what that’s how I play my best. So why not?” Tarren said. “All day I just kept saying to myself, ‘I’m having a game with friends and let’s make as many birdies as possible.’ I felt calm out there, which was really good. Hit some great shots and yeah, I’m just pumped.”

The way Tarren figured it he had nothing to lose during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. His first child, a baby girl named Sofia, was born two weeks ago, and he flew home to England between the regular season finale and the start of the Finals in Boise. With a new daughter and his job secured for next year via the Finals berth, he figured there was no real downside to consider in the Finals.

“When I came back obviously it was tight to make Boise, but at the end of the day, I had nothing to lose,” Tarren said. “The two scenarios were that I either get a TOUR card, which is a lifelong goal and dream of mine, or the other was spend three months at home with my daughter and my fiancée. And one of them has happened and it’s probably the one that I wanted.”

Now, with his TOUR card secured for the first time, Tarren’s attention has turned to his next goal: staying out there.

“My goal as soon as I got on to the Korn Ferry Tour was to make the PGA TOUR, and now the goal is obviously to stay on the PGA TOUR,” Tarren said. “All the guys down on Korn Ferry Tour are awesome, all the staff, the volunteers, it’s unbelievable. The tournaments you guys put on are just incredible, but everyone wants to play on the PGA TOUR, and that’s where we’re heading by your account.”

Confirmed. Welcome to the PGA TOUR, Mr. Tarren!