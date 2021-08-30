  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Callum Tarren left speechless after capturing PGA TOUR card

  • Callum Tarren finished T4 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship which secured one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards given out in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)Callum Tarren finished T4 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship which secured one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards given out in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)