KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Winner's bag: Adam Svensson, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
August 29, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
- Adam Svensson earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Adam Svensson earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, carding a final-round, 4-under 67 at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) for a two-stroke victory over veterans Stephan Jaeger and Bronson Burgoon at 17-under total.
Svensson began the final round two strokes back of Jaeger and Vincent Whaley, and the Canadian quickly gained traction on the leaderboard with five birdies on the front nine, turning in 5-under 31. The 27-year-old remained steady on the back nine, carding eight pars and a bogey to finish two clear of the field in central Ohio.
With the victory, Svensson moves to No. 3 on The 25 and also holds the distinction of accruing the most Points through the first two of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. The Barry University alum also won the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club this past spring, and he has recorded 18 top-25s in 39 Korn Ferry Tour starts this season.
The player who accumulates the most Points across the three-event Finals series will earn fully exempt status on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR and a spot in the 2022 PLAYERS Championship – as will the player who finishes No. 1 on the season-long Points race (The 25).
“Overall, I was hitting it well off the tee … my short irons, 9- and 8-iron were really good,” said Svensson of his keys to success in Columbus. “I hit a flag, hit it to a couple feet about six times. Those short irons when you need to make birdie were key.
“Everything’s the same (as from win at Club Car Championship) besides the golf ball. I switched balls two weeks ago. Just felt like I could get more control … the Chrome Soft X (is) a little spinnier, a little bit higher. Lost a little bit of distance, but it’s dead straight and I can’t complain.”
Here’s what was in Svensson’s bag this week at the Ohio State University GC (Scarlet).
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed, 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero, 15 degrees
2-hybrid: Callaway Apex, 18 degrees
Irons (4-9): Callaway X Forged CB
Wedges (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees): Callaway JAWS MD5
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Azalea
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
