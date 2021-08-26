  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Aaron Rai achieves dream after securing PGA TOUR card

  • Aaron Rai his secured his first PGA TOUR card with a second place finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)Aaron Rai his secured his first PGA TOUR card with a second place finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)