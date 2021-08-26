Aaron Rai achieves dream after securing PGA TOUR card

It only took Aaron Rai one career Korn Ferry Tour event to understand the dichotomy between feelings a player can face on the Path to the PGA TOUR, where sometimes falling short can also be good enough.

It’s the feeling Rai felt Sunday leaving the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco with his PGA TOUR card locked up despite double bogeying the 72nd hole to finish one shot behind Greyson Sigg. Needing to get up and down from the greenside rough to avoid a playoff and secure the win, Rai tried to hit a flop, but it came out hot, caught the downslope and raced off the green. After pitching up, he missed a 10-footer to force a playoff but had still done enough for his TOUR card.

“Yeah, it was very mixed,” Rai said. “I haven’t really experienced anything quite that polarized on a golf course in terms of emotion after the round because whether it’s to qualify for your PGA TOUR card or not, it’s still a tournament. And you’re doing your very best to play as well as you can and finish it off as well as you can. So, to finish that way on 18 was really, really disappointing.”

It was a disappointment that wasn’t easy to leave behind in Boise either.

“I really felt it afterwards,” Rai said. “It is something that has still played on my mind a little bit over the last couple of days because it wasn’t a good way to finish.”

Putting the emotion of the disappointment aside, it’s impossible to ignore how massive it is for the 26-year-old England-native though to have secured his first PGA TOUR card. When he thinks about the opportunities it will provide for the year ahead, the disappointment in the week subsides.

“[To get my PGA TOUR card] is incredible honestly. It’s a dream come true,” Rai said. “It’s an amazing place to play and it’ll be awesome to have the opportunity to play there next season.”

Rai, who first took up golf at a young age because his dad and brother thought his hockey shot more resembled a golf swing, grew up playing a par-3 course in England and had always dreamed of one day earning his PGA TOUR card.

With two European Tour victories in the last three years, he hoped to play well enough in TOUR events he was qualified for this year to secure his TOUR card without the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. But if not, he knew if he played well, he’d have the opportunity to play his way into the Finals via non-member FedExCup point. He didn’t ultimately ask if he was eligible until a few weeks ago when he received confirmation that he was in fact eligible.

“It was very late notice, but it was the right decision,” Rai said. “As soon as I was eligible to play, I knew what the right decision was which was to play.”

Now, with his TOUR card secured, Rai, who made his first cut at a major with a T19 at the 2021 Open Championship, is hoping to play his way up on the priority list over the last two events of the Finals to make building his schedule easier. Initially, his hope is to mostly play in the States on the TOUR while sprinkling in events around the globe.

“It’s tricky. It’s only been a couple days also. From my thoughts so far, I’ll play a number of events out here on the PGA TOUR and I think most of my schedule will be out here with a few events in Europe as well,” Rai said. “But it’s only been a couple days so it’s hard to give a definite answer on that. But there’s where my thoughts are at the moment.”

Whatever he ultimately decides, it’s a problem Rai is quite glad to now have.

