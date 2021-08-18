-
Winner's bag: David Skinns, Pinnacle Bank Championship
August 19, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- David Skinns secured a spot in The 25 and his first PGA TOUR card with his second Pinnacle Bank Championship title. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
David Skinns secured his first PGA TOUR card with an emotional victory at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, carding a final-round 67 at The Club at Indian Creek for a 14-under total and one-stroke win over Jared Wolfe and Marty Dou.
The 17th-year pro arrived in Omaha at No. 46 on the Points List, a Finals berth secured, knowing he needed a victory to move inside The 25 and fulfill a lifelong TOUR dream.
With a clutch up-and-down for par at the 72nd hole, Skinns cemented his second victory at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, an event he first won in 2018, and finished the Regular Season at No. 22 on the Points List.
The 39-year-old Englishman then proceeded to The 25 card ceremony as the sun set across Middle America, ready to bring his wife and three kids to the PGA TOUR.
Here’s what was in Skinns’ bag throughout the week at The Club at Indian Creek.
Driver: PING G425 LST, 9 degrees
3-wood: PING G425 LST, 14.5 degrees
7-wood: PING G425 MAX, 20.5 degrees
Irons (4-6): PING iBlade
Irons (7-9): PING i59 Forged
Wedges (46, 50 degrees): PING Glide 3.0
Wedges (54, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: PING Anser 2
