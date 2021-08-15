  • Meet the 25 players who earned PGA TOUR cards through the Korn Ferry Tour regular season

  • Check out the 25 players who earned their PGA TOUR card at the end of Sunday&apos;s Pinnacle Bank Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Check out the 25 players who earned their PGA TOUR card at the end of Sunday's Pinnacle Bank Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)