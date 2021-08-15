-
Meet the 25 players who earned PGA TOUR cards through the Korn Ferry Tour regular season
August 15, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Check out the 25 players who earned their PGA TOUR card at the end of Sunday's Pinnacle Bank Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
OMAHA, Neb. – The first 25 of 50 available PGA TOUR membership cards for the 2021-22 season were secured on Sunday upon the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour's final Regular Season event, the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, contested at The Club at Indian Creek.
MEET THE 25 NEWEST PGA TOUR MEMBERS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Stephan JaegerCity plays from: Chattanooga, Tennessee. Won two events (2020 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, 2021 Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin) and posted three runner-up finishes. Making his third trip to the PGA TOUR.
2 Mito PereiraCity plays from: Pirque, Chile. Became the 12th player in Korn Ferry Tour history and the first since Wesley Bryan (2016) to achieve the Three-Victory Promotion, as he won the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, 2021 REX Hospital Open, and 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation – with the last two making him the 11th player in Tour history to win back-to-back tournaments.
City plays from: Pirque, Chile. Became the 12th player in Korn Ferry Tour history and the first since Wesley Bryan (2016) to achieve the Three-Victory Promotion, as he won the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship, 2021 REX Hospital Open, and 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation – with the last two making him the 11th player in Tour history to win back-to-back tournaments.
3 Chad RameyCity plays from: Fulton, Mississippi. Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the 2021 Live and Work in Maine Open, and amassed 21 top-25s en route to his first PGA TOUR card.
City plays from: Fulton, Mississippi. Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the 2021 Live and Work in Maine Open, and amassed 21 top-25s en route to his first PGA TOUR card.
4 Taylor MooreCity plays from: Edmond, Oklahoma. Posted 11 top-10s – including his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS – and earned his first PGA TOUR card. Gave up baseball at 14 years old to pursue a golf career.
City plays from: Edmond, Oklahoma. Posted 11 top-10s – including his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the 2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS – and earned his first PGA TOUR card. Gave up baseball at 14 years old to pursue a golf career.
5 Taylor PendrithCity plays from: Richmond Hill, Ontario. Notched four runner-up finishes, including three in a row in July 2020, as well as a T3. One of the longest hitters on Tour. Joins former Kent State University teammates and fellow Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes on the PGA TOUR.
City plays from: Richmond Hill, Ontario. Notched four runner-up finishes, including three in a row in July 2020, as well as a T3. One of the longest hitters on Tour. Joins former Kent State University teammates and fellow Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes on the PGA TOUR.
6 Greyson SiggCity plays from: Augusta, Georgia. Finished his rookie season with nine top-10s, including a win at the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open. Ranked in the top 10 on Tour in greens in regulation percentage.
City plays from: Augusta, Georgia. Finished his rookie season with nine top-10s, including a win at the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open. Ranked in the top 10 on Tour in greens in regulation percentage.
7 Davis RileyCity plays from: Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Won two events (2020 Panama Championship, 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks) en route to his first PGA TOUR card. Shared an apartment with Will Zalatoris in Dallas. 8 Jared WolfeCity plays from: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Entered the season with four guaranteed starts but won the second event (2020 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar) to earn full status, then added a win at the 2020 Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics to earn his first PGA TOUR card. Worked for a friend's medical sales company during the COVID-19 pandemic, and previously drove for Uber and Uber Eats. 9 Will ZalatorisCity plays from: Dallas, Texas. Won the 2020 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes amid a stretch of five consecutive top-six finishes following the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. Amassed 10 top-10s before earning Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR and climbing into the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking. 10 Lee HodgesCity plays from: Ardmore, Alabama. Won the 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz and accrued 15 top-25s for his first PGA TOUR card. Ranked in the top 10 on Tour in putting average. 11 Adam SvenssonCity plays from: Surrey, British Columbia. Won a playoff at the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club for his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory. Making his second trip to the PGA TOUR. 12 David LipskyCity plays from: Las Vegas. Won the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons and logged three runner-up finishes to earn his first PGA TOUR card. Attended the same high school as Collin Morikawa (La Cañada High School). 13 Brandon WuCity plays from: Scarsdale, New York. Made the first start of his rookie season on conditional status in July 2020, erased a five-stroke deficit to win the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (his sixth start), and had two runner-up finishes en route to his first PGA TOUR card. Live in Beijing for roughly five years before his family relocated to Scarsdale, New York. 14 Max McGreevyCity plays from: Edmond, Oklahoma. Won the 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper and took solo second following a playoff at the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, culminating in his first PGA TOUR card. Won the 2019 PGA TOUR China Order of Merit to earn Korn Ferry Tour status for 2020-21 season. 15 Paul BarjonCity plays from: Dumbea, New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific. Eagled the third playoff hole to win the 2021 Huntsville Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. Also had three runner-up finishes and a T3 to earn his first PGA TOUR card. 16 Andrew NovakCity plays from: Sea Island, Georgia. Won the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic and rattled off five consecutive top-10s from April through May 2021, eventually ending the season with 10 top-10s. Also finished solo third twice. Earned his first PGA TOUR card. 17 Dylan WuCity plays from: Medford, Oregon. Tied the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper 72-hole scoring record en route to his first win in July 2021, which secured his first PGA TOUR card. Also had a T2 in his first start of the 2020-21 season at the 2020 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Oldest of four siblings who all played Division I golf. 18 Seth ReevesCity plays from: Johns Creek, Georgia. Rallied from eight strokes back to win the 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Also recorded a solo third and T3 to secure his second trip to the PGA TOUR. Skipped the final regular season event as he and his wife, Patricia, celebrated the birth of their first child, Ruth (daughter). 19 Cameron YoungCity plays from: Scarborough, New York. Became the 10th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win back-to-back tournaments with victories at the 2021 AdventHealth Championship and 2021 Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank, which secured his first PGA TOUR card. Also led or co-led all eight rounds in his two wins, setting a Tour record for consecutive rounds led or co-led. Father, David, is the head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club. Became the 10th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win back-to-back tournaments with victories at the 2021 AdventHealth Championship and 2021 Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank, which secured his first PGA TOUR card. Also led or co-led all eight rounds in his two wins, setting a Tour record for consecutive rounds led or co-led. Father, David, is the head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club.City plays from: Scarborough, New York. Became the 10th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win back-to-back tournaments with victories at the 2021 AdventHealth Championship and 2021 Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank, which secured his first PGA TOUR card. Also led or co-led all eight rounds in his two wins, setting a Tour record for consecutive rounds led or co-led. Father, David, is the head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club. 20 Nick HardyCity plays from: Northbrook, Illinois. 20 Nick HardyCity plays from: Northbrook, Illinois. Finished his rookie season with 10 top-10s and 19 top-25s to earn his first PGA TOUR card. Grew up playing a local par-3 course, Anetsberger Golf Course, in Northbrook. 21 Curtis ThompsonCity plays from: Coral Springs, Florida. Won the 2020 Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank for his first Korn Ferry Tour win. Also recorded a solo second and T3, and solidified his first PGA TOUR card with a top-10 in the final regular season event -- the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Older brother of LPGA star Lexi Thompson. First player to win the Korn Ferry Tour Qulaifying Tournament's Final Stage and earn a PGA TOUR card the following season. 22 David SkinnsCity plays from: Lincoln, England. Won the regular season finale (2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna) to move into The 25 and earn his first PGA TOUR card. Also had a T2 from a playoff loss at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, as well as six top-10s. 23 Ben KohlesCity plays from: Cary, North Carolina. Posted a pair of runner-up finishes and 15 top-25s. Returning to the PGA TOUR for the second time, with his previous season on TOUR coming in 2013. 24 Brett DrewittCity plays from: Inverell, Australia. Won the 2020 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS and logged seven top-10s. Returning to the PGA TOUR for the second time, with his previous season on TOUR coming in 2017. 25 Austin SmothermanCity plays from: Dallas, Texas. Won the 2021 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, then secured his first PGA TOUR card with a top-30 in the final event of the regular season -- the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. Logged five top-10s and ranked inside the top 10 on Tour in greens in regulation percentage.
The 25 TOUR card earners will carry over points to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where positions will be finalized on the Priority Ranking list, used to set TOUR fields each week.
An additional 25 cards will be awarded following the conclusion of the three-event Finals. The second set of 25 cards will be based on points earned solely in the Finals, which begin next week.
• Aug. 19-22: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (Boise, Idaho)
• Aug. 26-29: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Columbus, Ohio)
• Sept. 2-5: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (Newburgh, Indiana)
