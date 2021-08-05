Home game for Daniel Summerhays this week in Utah

The way Daniel Summerhays recalls it, his journey from professional golfer to high school teacher came when he was leading the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday four or five years ago. The idea was set in motion by a simple post-round question from a media: What would you be doing if you weren’t a professional golfer? He didn’t have an answer, and it got him thinking.

When he lost full status on the PGA TOUR two years ago, he really got to thinking more seriously about the question. When he was a kid, he’d always wanted to be a doctor in the ER. But now in his mid-30s, a pivot to medicine was too far gone he felt. He knew, though, that he wanted to make an impact in his community and wanted to help people. Utah was home and he didn’t want to move. All those factors kept leading him back to the idea of being a teacher.

His former high school basketball coach was high up in the local school district and a call to him set the wheels in motion. Summerhays was hired as a teacher at Davis High School, where he taught sports marketing, life principles and PE and coached the boy’s golf team to a runner-up finish at the State Championship.

His first day? Well, that came just a couple weeks after falling in a playoff at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank when high school golf tryouts began. Despite the runner-up finish, he only played once the rest of the year because of his new teaching and coaching duties.

“It definitely stirred the pot in my mind, but I was committed to teaching,” Summerhays said. “I felt honestly a really strong pull and really strong call to move in the direction that I had decided.”

As Summerhays always has, he was all-in with teaching from the jump. There was no half-hearting teaching, so he didn’t play professional golf from September until mid-June when he competed at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Although he still feels the call to give back and to help the youth, his teaching career will be short-lived as he has decided not to return for a second year.

“I’ve never known to half-heartedly do anything, and this was a representation of my personality,” Summerhays said. “I went full in, and I think I got a pretty good taste for what it’s like and after one year. I know I’m good with the kids, but public education isn’t my best fit for my current life situation. So, I’m not going to do that again next year, and I’m kind of back to the drawing board a little bit of what I want to be when I grow up?”

Although he doesn’t know what the next steps are, he couldn’t pass up the chance recently to compete and see where his game is at. He had surgery on his foot in January after the doctors discovered a broken navicular bone that had bothered him for 18 months and admits his game isn’t as sharp as he’d like. At this point, he’s not sure if he’ll continue to play professional but knows he still loves to compete.

“I’d say Andres Gonzales put it pretty good: I’m a semi pro,” Summerhays said with a laugh. “That’s what he’s started to call me.”

Summerhays, who has 215 career PGA TOUR starts and 19 top-10s to his credit, will still have Korn Ferry Tour status next season thanks to a medical extension and isn’t sure if he’ll go back to Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament for better status. He’d likely need a win or a second in the final two Regular Season events to get into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which he admits is a longshot.

Either way, at 37 now, he’s not sure if returning to professional golf full-time is in the cards or if he’ll stay a “semi-pro” or if another career pivot is in order. He just knows he wants to be patient and thoughtful about it and enjoy the first gap time he’s had in his life.

One thing the past year did confirm is he really enjoys teaching golf and paying it forward to teens and college kids who are trying to do what he’s already done. As a high school golf coach, he loved the practices and the players but not the administrative tasks. He also still feels like his game is still good enough to compete at the professional ranks. All those factors will ultimately go into his decision over the next couple of months of figuring out what’s next.

“Life’s interesting. I feel like I switched gears really fast to teaching, and I felt really good about it,” Summerhays said. “But I feel like I’m switching gears again, but I don’t know which gear I’m switching into.”