How to watch the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

BERTHOUD, Colo. – Live coverage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes will be available next weekend on PGA TOUR LIVE and GolfChannel.com, the Korn Ferry Tour announced Tuesday.

On Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11, fans can watch seven hours of live Korn Ferry Tour tournament coverage – from 12-7 p.m. ET each day – from TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colorado. The first two-and-a-half hours of each day will be dedicated to live coverage of a featured hole, which will be immediately followed by featured group coverage.



“We are excited for our fans to have another unique opportunity to watch live Korn Ferry Tour tournament coverage, and TPC Colorado will provide an extraordinary backdrop to watch our players compete for their PGA TOUR cards,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “With five events remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season, the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes will provide a great stage to watch golf’s next stars compete for a PGA TOUR card.”

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Saturday, July 10: Noon-7 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE (NBC Sports Gold and Amazon)

GolfChannel.com

• Featured Hole coverage (No. 16) approx. noon-2:30 p.m., then moving into Featured Group coverage

Sunday, July 11: Noon – 7 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE (NBC Sports Gold and Amazon)

GolfChannel.com

• Featured Hole coverage (No. 13) approx. noon-2:30 p.m., then moving into Featured Group coverage

On Saturday, July 10, the par-3 16th hole – titled “Center Stage” – will be on full display. The hole, which traditionally plays approximately 140 yards, will see players tee off from adjacent to the clubhouse towards a raised green on the peninsula along McNeil reservoir.

On Sunday, July 11, Korn Ferry Tour members will face the longest hole in PGA TOUR-sanctioned golf – “Longer Still” – the par-5 13th, which traditionally plays approximately 773 yards. The aptly named “Hell Bunker” sits in the players’ view for their second shot and features three distinct hollows with stacked sod wall bunkering, each one 40 yards further down the hole than the previous wall. The remainder of the bunker is a combination of strips of sand, fescue islands and peninsulas.



Brian Katrek, who has served as the lead play-by-play anchor for the PGA TOUR Network on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio since its inception in 2005, will call the action at TPC Colorado.



Gary Christian and Jin Park will report from on the course at TPC Colorado. Christian, a native of Carshalton, England, is a former professional golfer who won twice on the then-Nationwide Tour and over 30 times on mini tours. Park, a former professional golfer who competed on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, was a three-time Pac-12 Champion at Arizona State University after an impressive junior career in California.



This year, 2021, marks the third edition of the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, which was previously won by Will Zalatoris in 2020 (15-under) and Nelson Ledesma in 2019 (15-under). At last year’s event, both Greyson Sigg and Chase Johnson shot a 9-under 63 to set the course record.