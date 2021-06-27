-
-
2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
-
June 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
- From pre-qualifying to First, Second and Final Stages, it's a long and winding path to the Korn Ferry Tour. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament is the premier way to gain status on the following year's Korn Ferry Tour.
Each year, several worthy players take their shot at advancing through pre-qualifying, First Stage and Second Stage at various sites across the country -- all leading up to Final Stage, which will be held this year at The Landings Club in the Savannah, Georgia metroplex.
Players who advance to Final Stage are assured a Korn Ferry Tour card for the following season, with Final Stage results determining how players are ordered on early-season field lists.
To register for this year's Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, click here.
• The medalist at Final Stage (and ties) will receive fully exempt status for the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.
• Finishers 2-10 (and ties) at Final Stage will receive exempt status through the second reshuffle period of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season (approximately 12 starts), and will be subject to subsequent reshuffles (which occur in approximately four-event intervals).
• Finishers 11-40 (and ties) at Final Stage will receive exempt status through the first reshuffle period of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season (approximately eight starts), and will be subject to subsequent reshuffles (which occur in approximately four-event intervals).
Follow all the action here as Q-School unfolds.
PRE-QUALIFYING (54 holes)
August 25-27
Brunswick, Georgia (Brunswick CC)
Lantana, Texas (Lantana CC)
Madison, Mississippi (Lake Caroline GC)
September 1-3
Bermuda, North Carolina (Bermuda Run CC - East)
La Quinta, California (La Quinta CC)
Prattville, Alabama (Capitol Hill CC - Senator)
FIRST STAGE (72 holes)
September 14-17
Humble, Texas (GC of Houston)
Valdosta, Georgia (Kinderlou Forest GC)
September 21-24
Bermuda Dunes, California (Bermuda Dunes CC)
Maricopa, Arizona (Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC)
Mobile, Alabama (Magnolia Grove GC)
Winter Garden, Florida (Orange County National - Crooked Cat)
St. George, Utah (SunRiver GC)
September 28 - October 1
Dayton, Nevada (Dayton Valley GC)
Gunter, Texas (The Bridges GC)
Kannapolis, North Carolina (The Club at Irish Creek)
Lincoln, Nebraska (Wilderness Ridge GC)
West Palm Beach, Florida (The Breakers - Rees Jones Course)
SECOND STAGE (72 holes)
October 12-15
Brooksville, Florida (Southern Hills Plantation Club)
October 19-22
Dothan, Alabama (Highland Oaks - Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail)
Murrieta, California (Bear Creek GC)
Plantation, Florida (Plantation Preserve GC)
Albuquerque, New Mexico (UNM - Albuquerque; UNM Championship GC)
FINAL STAGE (72 holes)
November 4-7
Savannah, Georgia (The Landings Club - Marshwood, Magnolia)
-
-