Who has earned a Three-Victory Promotion to TOUR?Mito Pereira becomes 12th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn instant promotion
June 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Mito Pereira earned his third Korn Ferry Tour title of the 2020-21 season Sunday at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, finishing 27-under across four rounds in the South Carolina Upstate, four clear of Justin Lower.
With the victory, Pereira becomes the 12th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR, and the first since Wesley Bryan in 2016.
Pereira also becomes the second consecutive player (Cameron Young) to win back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour events, following his victory at last week’s REX Hospital Open in Raleigh with another title in the Carolinas.
Pereira’s TOUR membership activates immediately, and he will be eligible for the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs if he concludes the regular season inside the top-125 on the FedExCup standings.
Here’s a look at all players who have earned a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR.
Player Year Events Won Date of Promotion Mito Pereira 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, REX Hospital Open, Country Club de Bogota Championship June 13 Wesley Bryan 2016 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, AdventHealth Championship August 7 Carlos Ortiz 2014 Panama Claro Championship, El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz August 24 Michael Sim 2009 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, AdventHealth Championship August 23 Nick Flanagan 2007 Henrico County Open, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, Xerox Classic August 19 Jason Gore 2005 Nationwide Tour Players Cup, Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby, Cox Classic presented by Lexus of Omaha August 7 Tom Carter 2003 Canadian PGA Championship presented by MasterCard, Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, Alberta Classic August 31 Patrick Moore 2002 Henrico County Open, Peek'n Peak Classic, Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance October 27 Pat Bates 2001 BUY.COM Siouxland Open, Hibernia Southern Open, Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance October 28 Chad Campbell 2001 Henrico County Open, WNB Golf Classic, Monterey Peninsula Classic October 7 Heath Slocum 2001 Legend Financial Classic presented by Cynergies Solutions, Visit Knoxville Open, Cox Classic presented by Lexus of Omaha August 5 Chris Smith 1997 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, WNB Golf Classic, Cox Classic presented by Lexus of Omaha August 10
