Winner's Bag: Mito Pereira, REX Hospital Open
June 06, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Mito Pereira interview after winning the REX Hospital Open
RALEIGH, N.C. – Mito Pereira earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the REX Hospital Open, making birdie on the first playoff hole at the CC at Wakefield Plantation to outlast Stephan Jaeger, after both concluded regulation at 21-under.
Pereira, who hails from Santiago, Chile, began the final round in a share of the lead with Jaeger and Andrew Novak. The seventh-year pro went toe-to-toe with Jaeger throughout the final round, making four birdies against zero bogeys en route to a 4-under 67.
On the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, Pereira stuffed a 60-degree wedge approach to 4 feet. Jaeger’s 12-footer for birdie slid by, and Pereira’s birdie effort for the victory was true.
With the win, Pereira moves to No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List – trailing only Jaeger – and secures his first PGA TOUR card for the 2021-22 season.
Here’s what was in Pereira’s bag this week in the Research Triangle.
Driver: PING G425 Max, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: PING G425 Max, 14.5 degrees
Irons (3-9): PING iBlade
Wedge (46 degrees): PING Glide 3.0
Wedges (52, 56 degrees): PING Glide Forged
Wedge (60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: PING Vault 2.0
