-
-
Monday qualifiers: Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank
-
-
May 25, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Chris Naegel will make his fourth Korn Ferry Tour start of the season at the Evans Scholars Invitational. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images))
Chris Naegel led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank, carding a 9-under 63 at White Deer Run to secure a tee time Thursday at The Glen Club in the Chicago metroplex.
Naegel, who hails from Wildwood, Missouri, made seven birdies and an eagle Monday against zero bogeys. The 14th-year pro has made 70 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including three this season.
The 38-year-old famously finished fourth at the 2019 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, carding a final-round 64 that included a hole-in-one that shook the Pacific Northwest.
Also advancing from the White Deer Run site were Samuel Anderson (66), Nathan Stamey (66) and Charles Wang (67). Wang survived a 4-for-1 playoff with Albin Choi, Michael Davan and Matthew Oshrine.
Three players carded 6-under 66 to share medalist honors at the Stonewall Orchard site – Michael Kartrude, Joe Zawaski and Zach Caldwell. Andrew McCain made birdie on the third playoff hole to survive a 5-for-1 playoff at 5-under 67 and secure the final spot in this week’s field.
In all, 181 players competed for eight spots at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
For all scores from the White Deer Run site, click here.
For all scores from the Stonewall Orchard site, click here.
-
-
Highlights
Chris Naegel makes an ace at WinCo Foods
-
-