Winner's Bag: Greyson Sigg, Visit Knoxville Open
May 16, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Greyson Sigg won the Visit Knoxville Open by one shot. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Greyson Sigg secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Visit Knoxville Open, carding a final-round 66 at Holston Hills CC to earn a one-stroke victory over Stephan Jaeger.
Sigg began the final round three strokes back of Jaeger, but the University of Georgia product drew even at the turn with a 3-under front nine at the venerable Donald Ross design. Jaeger carried a one-stroke lead to the 16th hole Sunday, but Sigg drew even with a birdie and took a one-stroke lead to the 72nd hole after a Jaeger bogey on 17.
Sigg, 26, drained a knee-knocker for par at the par-5 18th to finish at 20-under, one clear of Jaeger.
With the victory, the Georgia native moves to No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and secures his first PGA TOUR card for the 2021-22 season.
Here’s what was in Sigg’s bag this week in East Tennessee.
Driver: Mizuno ST200, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 13.5 degrees
Driving iron (model unknown)
4-iron: Mizuno JPX 919
Irons (5-PW): Mizuno JPX 921 Tour
Wedges: (52, 54, 58 degrees) Fourteen RM4 Forged
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Garage Las Vegas T40
