Winner's Bag: Austin Smotherman, Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
May 09, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Smotherman used a TaylorMade bag to grab a win at the Simmons Bank Open on Sunday. (PGATOUR.COM)
COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. -- Austin Smotherman fired a 3-under, 69 to win his first Korn Ferry Tour event on Sunday. He made a critical chip-in birdie on 17 to put the Simmons Bank Open by the Snedeker Foundation on ice.
Smotherman moves from 55th to inside the top 25 with his first victory.
Here is a look at what’s in the bag:
Driver: TaylorMade SIM 2 9 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM 2 Titanium
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max 19 degrees
Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P7MC
Wedges (50, 54, 60 degrees): TaylorMade Milled Grind 2
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
