Winner's Bag: Paul Barjon, Huntsville Championship
May 02, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Paul Barjon won his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Huntsville Championship. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Paul Barjon earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Huntsville Championship, draining a 10-foot eagle putt on the third playoff hole to outlast Mito Pereira and Billy Kennerly at The Ledges, after all carded 15-under across 72 holes in Appalachian Alabama.
Barjon, 28, began the final round with a three-stroke advantage over Pereira and Brandon Wu, but the New Caledonia native made double bogey on Sunday’s opening hole to give the field plenty of life. The Texas Christian alum trailed Pereira by four strokes at one point Sunday, but he rallied with four birdies in his final eight holes to earn a spot in the three-way playoff.
With the victory, Barjon moves to No. 6 on The 25, to the verge of his first PGA TOUR card for the 2021-22 season.
Here’s what was in Barjon’s bag throughout the week at The Ledges.
Driver: PING G410 Plus, 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway MAVRIK, 15 degrees
Hybrid: PXG 0317 X GEN4, 19 degrees
Irons (4-PW): PXG 0311 ST
Wedges (50, 54 degrees): Artisan
Wedge (58 degrees): PXG Sugar Daddy
Putter: PXG Blackjack 26
Ball: Titleist ProV1x
