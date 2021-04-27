Monday qualifiers: Huntsville Championship

Cyril Bouniol left nothing to chance at Monday’s open qualifier for the Huntsville Championship, carding a bogey-free, 9-under 63 to secure a tee time this week at The Ledges in Appalachian Alabama.

Bouniol, 33, recorded seven birdies and an eagle Monday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove. The France native has competed in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events this season, making five cuts, highlighted by a T39 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship in February 2020.

The 10th-year pro lists opening a French bakery as a life aspiration, and he’ll aim to continue producing sweet scores this week in Alabama.

Also advancing from the RTJ at Hampton Cove site were Carson Young (65), Conner Godsey (66) and Brax McCarthy (66). Godsey and McCarthy survived a 7-for-2 playoff with Lorens Chan, Blake Maum, Sean Dale, Alex Scott and Nathan Jeansonne.

Sahith Theegala paced the field at the Huntsville CC site, blistering the track to the tune of 10-under 61. The Pepperdine alum carded 10 birdies against zero bogeys to earn his fifth Korn Ferry Tour start of the season.

Theegala, who is 4-for-4 in made cuts including two top-20s, also successfully Monday qualified into the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute earlier this month, finishing T9 to earn a spot in last week’s Veritex Bank Championship (T43). He placed T19 at last month’s Chitimacha Louisiana Open, competing on a Korn Ferry sponsor’s invite, to earn a spot in the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club (T46).

Also advancing from the Huntsville CC site were Thomas Bass (62), Joseph Winslow (63) and Jacob Bergeron (64). Bergeron survived a 4-for-1 playoff with Josh Anderson, Nick Dunlap and Jaime Lopez Rivarola.

In all, 182 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.

For all scores from RTJ at Hampton Cove, click here .