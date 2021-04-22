Six episodes of 'One Shot Away' airing on CBS

Focused on the first five events of 2021, the first episode hones in on five players – Nick Hardy, Dylan Wu, Dawson Armstrong, Roberto Diaz and Kamaiu Johnson. Hardy, who had success earlier this season on the PGA TOUR through Monday qualifiers, takes viewers inside a look at his life away from the golf course, while Wu takes us back to his hockey roots at home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

There’s success on the golf course featured, too, as the new season dives into Dawson Armstrong’s soaring confidence after a T2 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and then later a larger profile on the disappointment that Roberto Diaz felt losing his status on the PGA TOUR and how he got past that on the way to the exhilaration of his first Korn Ferry Tour victory in Louisiana.

“Diaz’s story, he talks about making the PGA TOUR and then falling off and how hard that was for him, and then his support group and everyone coming around him and helping to lift him up,” Miller said. “Then for him to come back and get a win and be on the verge of making it back to the PGA TOUR is a really cool story. It’s impressive to see someone’s willpower and mental strength to do that. Especially he just had a baby too, so it’s multiple layers to the challenges that he’s had to face.”

Produced by PGA TOUR Entertainment, the four-episode first season and this six-episode second season spotlights 12 players – Callum Tarren, Drew Weaver, Greyson Sigg, Brandon Wu, Braden Thornberry, Mito Pereira, Charlie Saxon, Ryan Ruffels, Armstrong, Dylan Wu, Diaz, and Hardy.

Among the group are can’t-miss young collegiate stars trying to prove their billing wasn’t misguided, veteran pros trying to make it for the first time, and former PGA TOUR members trying to get back. It’s part of the beauty of the Korn Ferry Tour – the stories and the characters are ever evolving and while the challenges for each are different, they’re also largely the same.

“For me, I’ve become a fan of the guys, and I root for them,” Miller said. “It’s fun to see this side of golf because it’s a little more grindy, and the guys have their clear set goals and it’s cool to see them going after it and it’s cool to see them have to work really hard to achieve that. But it’s sad to see some of the guys fall off too.”