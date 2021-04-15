-
Hardy's winning mindset cultivated from young age
April 15, 2021
By MC Bell, PGATOUR.COM
- University of Illinois alum Nick Hardy stands No. 19 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Snow was melting in buckets, ready to be thrown at the one kid who lost the putting challenge.
Twelve-year old Nick Hardy lined up against a high-school varsity stud, battling to avoid the wrath of the one-way snowball fight. Hardy drained his putt, sending his opponent to face a cold punishment.
“There was no way he was going to let all these upperclassmen throw at him, and so he made this putt to win it, to beat the other guy,” said Hardy’s longtime swing coach Brett Packee. “He fit right in with the old guys and the seniors. Needless to say, we all got to throw at the one high-school varsity stud.
“I thought at that moment, they knew they couldn’t mess with Nick.”
That same tenacity and unbending will to win showed itself during the Monday qualifier for the PGA TOUR’s Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year. Hardy made birdie on the last two holes Tuesday morning to force a playoff with Anirban Lahiri.
Enter the quad fist pump.
“I mean, that quadruple fist pump was unbelievable,” recalled Packee of Hardy's reaction to a qualifying birdie on the second playoff hole.
“There was so much built up in that. He wanted that so bad. It was going to be on his home course. He had a bad experience two years before in the playoff for the Waste Management. There were three people in the playoff, two spots, and he lost out. The next year, he thought he was maybe going to get a sponsor’s exemption and that lost out. Even this year, there was talk of a sponsor’s exemption and that lost out. For him to will that round with 4 under par with three holes to play, birdies the last three to get a playoff and birdies the two holes in the playoff to get in … that might be his biggest accomplishment.”
Early-week drama you need to know about. 👀@KornFerryTour member @NickHardy8 finishes his Monday Qualifier round birdie-birdie to get into a playoff.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2021
He's hoping to earn a spot in the @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/xg6sssnsjs
Hardy’s recent success -- he stands No. 19 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, into this week's MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute -- is not by accident. One of his most prominent strengths is his mental game.
“I’ve never, in however many rounds I’ve watched him compete in or on TV, seen him do anything negative after a bad shot,” said Packee. “I think that’s such a huge strength of his. No memory. Miss a putt, miss a tap-in, doesn’t even exist.”
His competitive and deliberate approach to the game is one of his greatest strengths but has been refined through adversity and hard work during his college career at the University of Illinois.
“When you combine talent and purpose, good things happen, and that was Nick,” recalled University of Illinois men’s golf coach Mike Small. “He is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached, the most disciplined player and practicer we’ve ever had, and I think he led by example. I think that was more his leadership skill.”
Hardy’s contribution to the success of the team influenced his teammates on and off the course, according to Small.
“You know the team; you have to be accountable to the people and hold each other up,” reflected Small. “And I think that makes you stronger and tougher. I think Nick is a perfect example of that. He was a great team player. He inspired the people around him.”Nick Hardy carded a course-record, 10-under 60 in the final round of this month's Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
His desire to make it to the PGA TOUR started when he was young. He is now on the verge.
“They had a ‘What do you want to do when you grow up?’ essay,” recalled his mom, Kim Hardy. “He said, ‘I want to be on the PGA TOUR. I want to play with Tiger Woods.’ That was always his idol growing up. I don’t know how I stumbled across it, but it was maybe on a few occasions he would write that, and I always thought, ‘Oh, that’s so cute.’
“I always knew that he would be successful in whatever he did, and the fact that he made it a reality is amazing to me.”
Hardy’s passion and work ethic were not a secret in his hometown of Northbrook.
“We call him “No Quit Nick” because he never gives up no matter where he is, what tournament, he’s going to grind it out to the end and do the best he can even if he doesn’t have his best stuff,” said his father, John Hardy. “The families on our block in Northbrook where he grew up are his biggest fans because they watched the kid hitting balls, always practicing. You know they just loved seeing that type of behavior rewarded. That’s what people that know Nick see. They see a lot of hard work paying off, and who doesn’t like to see that, right?”
