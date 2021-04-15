Hardy's winning mindset cultivated from young age

Snow was melting in buckets, ready to be thrown at the one kid who lost the putting challenge.

Twelve-year old Nick Hardy lined up against a high-school varsity stud, battling to avoid the wrath of the one-way snowball fight. Hardy drained his putt, sending his opponent to face a cold punishment.

“There was no way he was going to let all these upperclassmen throw at him, and so he made this putt to win it, to beat the other guy,” said Hardy’s longtime swing coach Brett Packee. “He fit right in with the old guys and the seniors. Needless to say, we all got to throw at the one high-school varsity stud.

“I thought at that moment, they knew they couldn’t mess with Nick.”

That same tenacity and unbending will to win showed itself during the Monday qualifier for the PGA TOUR’s Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year. Hardy made birdie on the last two holes Tuesday morning to force a playoff with Anirban Lahiri.

Enter the quad fist pump.

“I mean, that quadruple fist pump was unbelievable,” recalled Packee of Hardy's reaction to a qualifying birdie on the second playoff hole.

“There was so much built up in that. He wanted that so bad. It was going to be on his home course. He had a bad experience two years before in the playoff for the Waste Management. There were three people in the playoff, two spots, and he lost out. The next year, he thought he was maybe going to get a sponsor’s exemption and that lost out. Even this year, there was talk of a sponsor’s exemption and that lost out. For him to will that round with 4 under par with three holes to play, birdies the last three to get a playoff and birdies the two holes in the playoff to get in … that might be his biggest accomplishment.”