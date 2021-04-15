  • Hardy's winning mindset cultivated from young age

  University of Illinois alum Nick Hardy stands No. 19 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)