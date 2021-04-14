Taylor Montgomery looks to cash in at home event

Taylor Montgomery was just 12 years old when Phil Ivey, the Tiger Woods of poker, tossed him the keys to his Mercedes McLaren, expecting him to drive it. On the day prior, Ivey had played a guy for $1 million dollars on the ninth hole at Shadow Creek in Vegas, where Montgomery’s dad is the General Manager, and Ivey had returned the next day to show off the fruits of his labor.

“Ivey used to come out and play golf all the time. He played a guy for a million dollars on the ninth hole, and he ended up winning. So, he went and bought a brand-new McLaren and came out with the next day just to show the guy what his money bought him,” Montgomery said with a laugh.

Montgomery hadn’t been at the course during the $1 million dollar match day, but he’ll never forget what happened that next day when Ivey returned to show off his prize.

“I didn’t watch them play the ninth hole, but I heard about it. It was pretty crazy. I was 12 and Ivey comes out the next day and throws me the keys to his new car. He wanted me to drive the damn thing, and I’d only met him a couple times at that point. And I’m 12 years old, and he wanted me to drive it!” Montgomery laughed. “So funny!”

Montgomery, who has always loved fast cars, didn’t ultimately drive the vehicle, but Ivey did take him for a spin in it. When he looked across towards the dash, what he saw on the speedometer remains the fastest he’s ever gone in a vehicle.

“It was going probably about 140 or 150 on like a wide-open road that nobody takes near Shadow,” Montgomery said. “That was probably the fastest I’ve ever gone in a car.”

Montgomery, who has played a couple holes with Michael Jordan and also caddied in Jordan’s groups at Shadow Creek in the past, has gotten to know a number of athletes over the years in money games in Vegas but says the best games he plays in are with his friend and 2011 World Series of Poker Player of the Year Ben Lamb. And although he says he doesn’t play for life-changing money like Ivey or some other poker players do there, he says he’ll play for “enough to make you sweat.”

“It’s kind of like an everyday thing out at Shadow Creek, but the best games are with Ben Lamb,” Montgomery said. “He’s hard to beat. I call him the thief.”

For Montgomery, who grew up in Vegas and is playing at home this week in the Korn Ferry Tour’s MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute, it’s always been a speed-filled life full of gambles and adrenaline. In his time away from the course, the former UNLV Rebel loves to go four-wheeling and has recently picked up a new hobby of shooting guns at the ranges in Vegas during the pandemic. Really, anything outdoorsy, and he’s up for it.