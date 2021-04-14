-
Taylor Montgomery looks to cash in at home event
April 14, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- Taylor Montgomery is No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings after making his last eight cuts. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery was just 12 years old when Phil Ivey, the Tiger Woods of poker, tossed him the keys to his Mercedes McLaren, expecting him to drive it. On the day prior, Ivey had played a guy for $1 million dollars on the ninth hole at Shadow Creek in Vegas, where Montgomery’s dad is the General Manager, and Ivey had returned the next day to show off the fruits of his labor.
“Ivey used to come out and play golf all the time. He played a guy for a million dollars on the ninth hole, and he ended up winning. So, he went and bought a brand-new McLaren and came out with the next day just to show the guy what his money bought him,” Montgomery said with a laugh.
Montgomery hadn’t been at the course during the $1 million dollar match day, but he’ll never forget what happened that next day when Ivey returned to show off his prize.
“I didn’t watch them play the ninth hole, but I heard about it. It was pretty crazy. I was 12 and Ivey comes out the next day and throws me the keys to his new car. He wanted me to drive the damn thing, and I’d only met him a couple times at that point. And I’m 12 years old, and he wanted me to drive it!” Montgomery laughed. “So funny!”
Montgomery, who has always loved fast cars, didn’t ultimately drive the vehicle, but Ivey did take him for a spin in it. When he looked across towards the dash, what he saw on the speedometer remains the fastest he’s ever gone in a vehicle.
“It was going probably about 140 or 150 on like a wide-open road that nobody takes near Shadow,” Montgomery said. “That was probably the fastest I’ve ever gone in a car.”
Montgomery, who has played a couple holes with Michael Jordan and also caddied in Jordan’s groups at Shadow Creek in the past, has gotten to know a number of athletes over the years in money games in Vegas but says the best games he plays in are with his friend and 2011 World Series of Poker Player of the Year Ben Lamb. And although he says he doesn’t play for life-changing money like Ivey or some other poker players do there, he says he’ll play for “enough to make you sweat.”
“It’s kind of like an everyday thing out at Shadow Creek, but the best games are with Ben Lamb,” Montgomery said. “He’s hard to beat. I call him the thief.”
For Montgomery, who grew up in Vegas and is playing at home this week in the Korn Ferry Tour’s MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute, it’s always been a speed-filled life full of gambles and adrenaline. In his time away from the course, the former UNLV Rebel loves to go four-wheeling and has recently picked up a new hobby of shooting guns at the ranges in Vegas during the pandemic. Really, anything outdoorsy, and he’s up for it.Taylor Montgomery while four-wheeling during time away from the course. (Courtesy of Taylor Montgomery)
“We go to four wheeling in the sand dunes and trails in Utah and Colorado. I’ve been on them since I was little. I rode a motorcycle when I was four years old. That’s when I first started,” Montgomery said. “It’s like riding a bike pretty much, so all the dangerous trails or so they say, we go on those. But mainly do a lot of trail riding and fishing.”
Montgomery also likes to head out around midnight sometimes to go spotlighting to see bear, elk and mountain lion. He hasn’t had any too close encounters but loves the thrill of seeing animals in their natural habitat like when he spotted a bear eating a cow in his last trip.
“It’s pitch black and you’re on private land because it’s illegal on public land in Colorado. You use a spotlight, and you can see their eyes,” he said. “It’s a really bright light that you plug in to a razor or side by side or car, and you just get to see a lot of wildlife that you wouldn’t see during the daytime. Every time we’ve gone, we’ve seen a bear, we’ve seen a mountain lion and obviously a bunch of deer and elk. But the bear and mountain lion were pretty cool to see them up that close.”
On the course, Montgomery’s had some thrills recently, too. Not only is the 26-year-old up to No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings, but he’s now made his last eight cuts, including a T2 playoff loss to Hayden Buckley in February at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, and says his putting and chipping really saved him a couple weeks when his cut streak was in jeopardy.
“It’s nice to play some solid golf. I’ve played a lot of good golf lately, but it can go at any point. That’s the tough thing. My coach has really helped me out because I can get off the rails pretty quick. Out here you have to be on top of your game to compete week to week. I’ve done well with that the last eight weeks I’ve played. It’s just a little run and just trying to continue to do it as long as you can because you never know in this game how long it will last.”
That’s why he’s focused on doing what he’s always done and keep the pedal to the medal, ignoring the standings and focusing instead on trying to get a victory – a feat that he knows would lock him up a spot next year on the PGA TOUR.
“If you don’t play good, you’ll just get lapped out here,” he said.
