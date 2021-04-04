-
-
Winner's Bag: Stephan Jaeger, Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin
-
April 04, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- April 04, 2021
- Jaeger won his sixth Korn Ferry Tour title on Sunday. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Stephan Jaeger has proven himself as one of golf’s preeminent winners, and Sunday was the latest indication.
The 31-year-old German secured his sixth Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday in a playoff at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, carding a final-round, 4-under 66 for a 14-under total at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort (Raven), and defeating David Lipsky with a par on the first extra hole.
Jaeger began the final round four shots back of Andrew Novak, who was bidding to become the Korn Ferry Tour’s first wire-to-wire winner since Kramer Hickok at the 2018 DAP Championship. Novak carded 1-over 71 to finish solo third, one back of the Jaeger-Lipsky playoff.
With the victory, Jaeger moves to No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, securing a spot in The 25 and a PGA TOUR return.
Here’s what was in Jaeger’s bag this week on the Florida Panhandle.
Driver: PING G425 LST, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: Callaway MAVRIK, 15 degrees
7-wood: PING G10, 20.5 degrees
Irons (4-PW): PING S55
Wedges (49, 53, 58 degrees): PING Glide Forged
Putter: PING Redwood
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.