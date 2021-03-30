-
Monday qualifiers: Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin
March 30, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Dylan Meyer and Motin Yeung led the way at open qualifying for the inaugural Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin, matching 7-under 65s at Emerald Bay GC to earn tee times this week at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort (Raven) in the Florida Panhandle.
Meyer, 25, carded nine birdies against two bogeys to earn a spot in this week’s field. The University of Illinois product has made 19 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T30 at the 2018 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. The native of Evansville, Indiana, is known for his musical flair, and he’ll bring a festive vibe to this week’s inaugural Emerald Coast Classic.
Yeung, 27, recorded six birdies and an eagle against a single bogey to earn a Korn Ferry Tour tee time Thursday. The 2016 Duke graduate made 16 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2019, highlighted by a T7 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in his debut. The Beijing native aims to maintain that Florida mojo this week in the Panhandle.
Also advancing from the Emerald Bay GC site were Sean Dale and Ryan Sullivan, each carding 6-under 66 and surviving a 4-for-2 playoff with Luke Schniederjans and Olin Browne Jr.
Josh Hart and Steve Lewton shared medalist honors at the Burnt Pine GC site with matching 6-under 66s. Hart recorded seven birdies against one bogey, while Lewton proved a penchant for the dramatic with a hole-in-one at the par-3 12th hole, in addition to three birdies and an eagle against one bogey.
Also advancing from the Burnt Pine GC site were Peyton White and Matt Oshrine. Each posted 5-under 67 and survived a 3-for-2 playoff with Nick Mason.
For all scores from the Emerald Bay GC site, click here.
For all scores from the Burnt Pine GC site, click here.
