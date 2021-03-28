-
Winner's Bag: Adam Svensson, Club Car Championship at The Landings Club
March 28, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Svensson used Callaway equipment in his second Korn Ferry Tour win. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Adam Svensson secured his second Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, outlasting Max McGreevy with a birdie on the second playoff hole.
Svensson began the final round four strokes back of McGreevy, who was bidding to become the first Korn Ferry Tour wire-to-wire winner since Kramer Hickok at the 2018 DAP Championship. The proud Canadian fashioned a final-round, 6-under 66 at The Landings Club (Deer Creek), punctuated with back-to-back closing birdies, to post 17-under. McGreevy did the same with birdies on 17 and 18 to match and force overtime.
With the victory, Svensson moves from No. 40 to No. 12 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he aims to earn a PGA TOUR return via The 25.
Here’s what was in Svensson’s bag this week at The Landings Club (Deer Creek).
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed, 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero, 15 degrees
2-hybrid: Callaway Apex, 18 degrees
Irons (4-9): Callaway X Forged CB
Wedges (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees): Callaway JAWS 10S
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Azalea
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS
