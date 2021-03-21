-
Winner's Bag: Roberto Diaz, Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS
March 21, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Diaz used a variety of club manufacturers in his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Andrew Wevers)
BROUSSARD, La. – Roberto Diaz earned his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned title at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, carding a four-round total of 18-under at Le Triomphe G&CC, one stroke better than Peter Uihlein.
Diaz, 34, entered the day two clear of Uihlein and extended the lead to four with seven holes to play. Uihlein cut into the deficit with an eagle at the par-5 12th and ultimately drew even with a chip-in birdie at the arduous par-4 14th.
A three-putt bogey from Uihlein at No. 17 ultimately proved the difference, as Diaz made par on the final four holes to snap a 193-event winless drought across the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
With the victory, Diaz moves from No. 22 to No. 9 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, as he aims to secure a PGA TOUR return via The 25. The native of Veracruz, Mexico has spent two seasons on TOUR (2017-18 and 2018-19).
“The monkey on my back is off,” reflected an emotional Diaz after receiving FaceTime congratulations from his wife, son, family members and fellow professional Abraham Ancer. “I feel a lot of relief; I feel a lot of weight off me. There’s only one thing that I wanted, was to win. When my kid came along, I kind of put that off my mind, and now I have two things off my mind.”
Here’s what was in Diaz’ bag this week in Acadiana.
Driver: PING G425 LST, 9 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, 15 degrees
5-wood: Callaway GBB Epic, 18 degrees
4-iron: Srixon ZX
Irons (5-PW): Ping iBlade
Wedges (50, 54, 58 degrees): Fourteen
Putter: Odyssey Versa (SuperStroke grip)
Ball: Titleist 2021 Pro V1
